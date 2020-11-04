Prospects for a forest-saving biomass mandate from the Arizona Corporation Commission dimmed as the statewide election results rolled in.
Voters offered a split verdict in the race for three seats on the commission that regulates electrical utility rates. The margins on Thursday morning remained very tight, with tens of thousands of provisional and late mail-in ballots still to count.
Democrat Anna Tovar received 17.79% of the vote, making her the top vote-getter. She campaigned on a promise to hasten the state’s shift to sources of renewable energy, notably wind and solar. She said she considered biomass produced by forest thinning projects a form of renewable energy, but would not commit herself to supporting a requirement that utilities generate a certain amount of energy from biomass.
Tovar, a former state lawmaker, has also been sharply critical of Arizona Public Service and promised to revisit a recent rate increase that boosted the average utility bill much more than the original calculations had suggested.
Republican Lea Marquez Peterson came in second, with 17.16% of the vote. She’s the leading advocate for a biomass mandate to require utilities to generate 60 to 90 megawatts of electricity from the slash and small trees from thinning projects. This would provide enough of a market to spur the thinning of at least 50,000 acres annually – dramatically reducing the risk of megafires. However, it would cost the average electrical customer an estimated $1 a month. It costs about twice as much to generate a kilowatt of energy by burning biomass as from an industrial solar installation.
Peterson has been pushing for a biomass mandate, with the support of outgoing commissioner Boyd Dunn, but has twice slammed into a three-vote board majority that includes Commissioner Sandra Kennedy, a Democrat.
As of Thursday morning, Republican James O’Conner was in third place, with 17% of the vote. If the remaining provisional ballots don’t nudge him out, O’Conner would replace Dunn. So far, O’Conner has opposed any mandates that would increase the cost of electricity. This could effectively kill any chance for a biomass mandate if his slender lead holds.
Republican Eric Sloan came in fourth with 16.36% of the votes.
Democrat William Mundell, a former state lawmaker, came in fifth with 16.04% of the vote. Like Tovar, Mundell said he considered biomass a renewable energy source and seeks to increase the share of power generated by renewable sources. However, he also declined to say whether he would embrace the requirement utilities generate about half a percent of their power needs from biomass, since it costs more than industrial solar energy generating plants.
The state will likely continue counting provisional and late mail-in ballots for some time. In 2018, it took several days to settle the state’s US Senate race. So the late ballots could boost Mundell into third place and revive the distant hope for a biomass mandate.
The Forest Service is pondering awarding contract bids for a million acres of forest restoration, after having repeatedly delayed the deadline. Finding a market for the small trees and slash that makes up about half of the material removed in a thinning project has stalled the 4-Forests Restoration Project for almost a decade. Restoration advocates maintain that without a biomass mandate, the state could lose the sole, existing biomass burning plant located outside of Snowflake. Only an infusion of state or federal money to subsidize the thinning operations could then salvage 4FRI and prevent the kinds of megafires currently raging in California, say advocates.
