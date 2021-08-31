The power shift on the Payson Town Council since the runoff election last November has played out in recent weeks on votes to appoint board and commission members.
The town code gives the mayor the power to nominate members of boards and commissions. These committees research, then advise the council on topics ranging from building codes to airport issues.
But since July, Mayor Tom Morrissey has struggled to get enough votes to place his nominees in empty positions. The council has rejected two appointments so far, usually on a split vote.
Prior to the November run-off election that seated Jolynn Schinstock, Morrissey enjoyed the consistent support of three other council members, former Vice Mayor Janell Sterner, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris. Morrissey rarely failed to muster the four votes needed to approve a nomination. The item became so routine, these nominations ended up in the consent agenda; a list of measures that receive a single block vote.
However, in the last three meetings, the council has voted on board and commission appointments as regular agenda items.
On Aug. 26, the issue broke the surface with a request to remove Parks and Recreation Commissioner Dave Golembewski after he sharply criticized town staff in letters to the editor and at park commission meetings.
Golembewski has served on the commission for two years. He is outspoken in his support for the kids, building a splash pad, re-opening Taylor Pool and maintaining the parks. He writes letters to the Payson Roundup, frequently critical of town policies and actively takes part in politics regularly across a range of topics.
So far, the council has only addressed nominations through votes. The council has not discussed removing any of the board or commission members Morrissey placed during his two terms.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins reminded the council he did not vote to seat Golembewski because of his history of public comments criticizing the council, staff and town.
“I just can’t accept or I can’t allow … one of our commissioned members on parks and recreation … disparaging and degrading our director, who is obviously accomplished and who we say verbally is doing a great job,” he said.
Morrissey defended Golembewski’s right to speak out, saying that “if a person has an opinion ... it is guaranteed by the First Amendment.”
“You certainly did yours as you did at the last meeting with your comments about me being ignorant,” Morrissey said to Higgins.
Council member Jolynn Schinstock discussed Golembewski’s recent public comments.
“There is one (letter) called ‘Letter to the kids of Payson’ where he speaks ill of us and what we are trying to do,” she said.
In that April 2 letter, Golembewski took the council to task for canceling the splash pad project and not maintaining Taylor Pool, which resulted in closure of the pool for safety reasons.
“Can you spell bureaucracy? I can’t either because I hate this word as all it means for you kids is that you don’t swim or have a splash pad to play in again this summer. For that, I’m sorry,” Golembewski wrote.
Schinstock then reported the negative comments Golembewski made about the town manager and what he was doing partnering with the MHA Foundation during an Aug. 4 Parks Commission meeting.
“For me … it’s the disrespect,” she said.
Schinstock suggested Golembewski look to Morrissey to learn a more effective way to treat staff.
“You are a great example of how we treat our staff. I sit up here and I see you give kudos and speak positively,” she said. “And that is what we should expect from our commission members.”
Council member Barbara Underwood said that “all the boards and commissioners work at the pleasure of the council.”
“I cannot allow somebody working representing us in these negative ways with rude comments … and attacks on our employees,” she said.
Council member Scott Nossek wondered if “there is a mechanism for some type of level of censure, reprimand, anything like that?”
Tubbs-Avakian said the council they had passed a Code of Conduct for Elected and Appointed Officials during Morrissey’s first term.
This code covers conduct with each other, staff and the public.
The council passed this code before the 2020 election. The code lays out the procedure for the mayor to mediate complaints between council members.
Before the council went too far down on the issue, Morrissey motioned to table the discussion on the topic until the council hashes it out during a Sept. 14 work study meeting.
The council split the vote with Underwood, Schinstock and Higgins voting to continue the discussion and Nossek, Morrissey, Tubbs-Avakian and Ferris voting to table the topic.
Morrissey then turned to Courtney Spawn, director of parks, recreation and tourism, to praise her for “one hell of a job.”
“I don’t support the criticism,” he said. “I do believe this is an important issue that needs to be addressed. We need to bring some sort of standards.”
Later, in a letter to the editor, Golembewski wrote “I guess I can’t have my freedom of speech if I’m on the parks and rec board volunteering for the town. I truly have the kids at heart in this town and will do whatever I can to get their pool back open, splash pad built and more activities.”
