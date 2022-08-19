The Gila County Board of Supervisors received the Official Canvass of the Aug. 2 Gila County Primary Election Results at an Aug. 15 meeting. Accepting the canvass, the BOS declared the results official.

In presenting the canvass, Gila County Elections Director Eric Mariscal said the county had 15,578 ballots cast from its 33,027 registered voters, for a 47.17% voter turnout; only Yavapai County had a higher percent of its voters participate in the primary, 51.85%.

