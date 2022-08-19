The Gila County Board of Supervisors received the Official Canvass of the Aug. 2 Gila County Primary Election Results at an Aug. 15 meeting. Accepting the canvass, the BOS declared the results official.
In presenting the canvass, Gila County Elections Director Eric Mariscal said the county had 15,578 ballots cast from its 33,027 registered voters, for a 47.17% voter turnout; only Yavapai County had a higher percent of its voters participate in the primary, 51.85%.
Mariscal said his office had prepared for a larger turnout than usual in the primary due to all the town council elections taking place. BOS chairman Woody Cline asked since the board had discussed drop-box voting, how many voters used the sites. Mariscal said a large number of voters used the drop-boxes, especially in Payson. He said he drove by the county complex a couple of times and people were waiting in line to drop their ballots, especially on election day. He estimated between 1,800 and 2,000 used the drop boxes. He added 12,768 early ballots were cast.
Among the northern Gila County vote centers/polling places seeing the highest turnout were Payson 3 (Mount Cross Lutheran Church) with 2,490 ballots cast; Star Valley, 2,400; Pine Strawberry West, 1,831.
The official final tally of votes for Gila County District 1 supervisor was 2,309 (44.44%) for incumbent Steve Christensen; 1,501 (28.89%) for challenger Hallie Overman-Jackman; and 1,380 (26.56%) for challenger Sherra Kissee.
Northern Gila County had two mayoral races. Sitting Star Valley Mayor Bobby Davis ran unopposed, still 693 votes were cast for him. The Town of Payson had multiple candidates for mayor, in the end incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey and sitting Vice Mayor Chris Higgins were the leaders, but the vote was close enough to force a runoff in November. Higgins had 1,925 (30.58%) votes and Morrissey had 1,854 (29.45%). Challengers Doug Laird received 1,386 votes (22.02%) and Jeremy Ruff had 1,124 votes (17.86%).
Voters in Payson had to choose three candidates from five hopefuls, incumbents Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, and challengers Brett Flaherty, Tina McAllister-Smith, and Stephen Otto. Winning seats on the council were Flaherty with 3,605 votes (24.27%); Tubbs-Avakian, 3,297 (22.20%); and McAllister-Smith, 2,960 (19.93%). Incumbent Ferris received 2,612 votes (17.59%) and Otto, 2,349 (15.82%).
Star Valley voters had five seats to fill, one for a two-year term and four with four-year terms.
Incumbent George Binney ran unopposed for the two-year term and received 655 votes.
Running for the four, four-year terms were winners Andy McKinney, 440 votes (18.37%); Dennis Dueker, 434 votes (18.12%); Ray Armington, 358 votes (14.95%), all incumbents; and challenger Matt Highstreet, 357 votes (14.91%). Incumbent Sharon Rappaport’s bid for reelection was unsuccessful, she received 337 votes (14.07%). Challengers Donna Fox had 232 votes (9.69%); and Donna Dooley, who dropped out of the race, had 231 votes (9.65%).
