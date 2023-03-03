Sometimes, the rescuers need rescuing.
So the Christopher Kohls Fire Department turned to the Gila County Board of Supervisors for a little help drilling a well – so the guys can like, take a shower, maybe put in a toilet.
No problem, responded the supervisors.
So the county will pass along $10,000 from its share of federal Economic Development money so the tiny rural fire department can drill a well and put in restrooms at one of its firehouses.
“It was brought to the attention of Supervisor (Woody) Cline and Supervisor (Steve) Christensen at a community meeting that the Christopher Kohls Fire Department did not have a well or restrooms available at the fire department, which affects the firefighters daily work and the community members during community events at the fire station,” observed Executive Assistant Cathy Melvin in the staff report at the supervisor’s meeting last Tuesday.
The county has the money available in its Economic Development Grant fund.
Christopher Kohls Fire Chief Robert Lockhardt said it will cost $90,000 to drill a well and add a septic system and bathrooms to the firehouse. The well costs $10,000, the septic system $32,000 and the bathrooms $47,000.
The fire district has raised most of the money from the community, but needed that last little lift.
“The community and the fire district were unable to finance these three projects. In addition, in past years, due to these deficiencies, we were unable to house out-of-state wildland firefighters, forcing them to leave the district and relocate miles away every night. Station #53 is our furthest eastern station, just over five miles from Route 260 down a long stretch of dirt road,” Lockhardt wrote in a letter to the board.
Rural fire districts have struggled to continue to provide services, even as the danger from wildfires to rural communities like Christopher Creek grows more acute. Rural districts had hoped voters would approve a small surcharge on the state sales tax to provide additional support at the last election, since the rural districts provide crucial care for out-of-area visitors who have accidents on highways passing through the service area. Voters narrowly defeated the proposition – which could mean an increasing number of rural fire districts in low-property-tax rural areas will go out of business.
In Rim Country, mutual aid agreements ensure that small districts like Christopher Kohls, Pine-Strawberry and others will respond to provide backup throughout the region – including Payson where the fire department is supported mostly by local sales tax.
The Rim Country communities of Pine, Strawberry Christopher Creek, Kohls Ranch, Payson and Star Valley are among the most fire menaced communities in the region, according to a survey undertaken after the Camp Fire destroyed town of Paradise California, killing more than 80 people before they could flee.
So, maybe it makes sense the county will drill a well for one of those overwhelmed rural fire departments.
