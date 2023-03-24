Although it’s maybe cheaper and stamps, phone messages and Xerox machines.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved two major new contracts to digitize records and keep people in the legal loop.
First, the supervisors approved a three-year, $60,500 contract to comply with a state law requiring the courts to make sure victims of crimes know what’s happening to the offender.
Second, the supervisors approved nearly $200,000 in contracts to speed up scanning of stacks of information, including sheriff’s reports, legal proceedings and other official documents.
The first contract with SPIDR Tech Subscriptions will automatically send crime victims notices whenever there’s a court hearing for the defendant accused of injuring them.
The “Enhanced Victim Package” will send off notices automatically to crime victims – rather than requiring some county employee to call and talk to the person each time something’s scheduled.
“It frees us up from having to make the notification,” said Lt. Dennis Newman, of the Gila County Sheriff’s office. “We’re not the only ones doing it – there are six or seven other agencies.”
Supervisor Tim Humphrey asked, “Can it be done by text as well? Will you have the time and date stamp so you can prove you sent the information? Saves on the repercussions that they misunderstood what was said on the phone.”
Absolutely, Newman assured him.
“Hopefully, it will help you guys out a lot,” said Supervisor Woody Cline.
The money will come from the statewide fund for crime victims, financed by court fees.
The supervisors also approved a $167,487 contract to buy a digitization server and a $25,000 contract to buy 55 new document scanners.
The contract will provide the hardware, software and storage space over the next five years to digitize all the county’s records. That includes three servers and 55 scanners.
The county’s current scanning and storage system is already past its six-year replacement date and can’t handle the current volume of documents.
“The current server storage system needs replacement to support the county’s digitization initiative. With the addition of scanners and the increase in digital documents, the new system will support digitization for the next 5-6 years,” according to the staff report.
