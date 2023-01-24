Undersheriff Matt Binney holds a box that contains two doses of Narcan. In 2021, his officers responded to 19 overdose situations. He did not know how many times deputies administered Narcan in that year.
Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detention officers can expect a nice $10,000 bonus spread over the next two years, thanks to a state program designed to help counties and cities keep officers.
The deputies and jail officers will get the first $3,750 this month, the Board of Supervisors learned at its Jan. 17 meeting.
The county will get $270,000 to provide law enforcement bonuses, with the money coming out of federal pandemic relief funding.
Gov. Doug Ducey diverted $95 million in federal pandemic relief money to provide broad bonuses for state troopers, prison guards and workers in essential state departments. The money will provide 10% to 20% pay increases for an array of state employees – plus the short-term bonuses for local law enforcement. About half of the state’s 35,000 will get the increases.
The money will boost starting state trooper pay from $57,000 to $65,000 – not counting overtime. The state currently has 448 vacancies out of 2,300 approved positions. State Detention Officers start at $35,000 annually, but will now get an additional $7,000.
Ironically, the boost in state salaries will likely make it even harder for local law enforcement agencies to hang onto their officers. Gila County sheriff’s deputies make between $54,772 and $68,465 – substantially less than the new boosted DPS salaries – not counting the temporary bonuses.
The bonus money for local officers will run out in two years – but the increases for DPS officers are permanent.
The bonuses won’t count in calculating retirement payments for the local officers.
The retirement system for police officers, deputies and detention officers developed a huge deficit after the last recession, thanks to big increases in retirement benefits and a plunge in the value of the pension investments for PSPRS. Most counties and towns now contribute an amount equal to more than half of each officer’s salary to the pension plan, which is one of the few retirement plans left that will pay out lifetime benefits after 20 years of service. The county in 2020 owed an additional $13 million to the system to cover current and projected benefits, which it has been chipping away at for the past two years.
The diversion of so much pandemic relief money for state salaries and law enforcement bonuses also comes with a certain irony – given Arizona’s statistics when it comes to limiting the spread of the pandemic.
Arizona has suffered the nation’s highest death rate since the start of the pandemic – with reported deaths of 444 per 100,000. That compares to 124 per 100,000 in Hawaii, which has the nation’s lowest reported death rate. Neighboring Utah had a death rate of 162 per 100,000.
