The Bush Fire in 2020 came in the midst of bone dry conditions and high temperatures. The Interagency Fire Center predicts a better wildfire year in May, but more dangerous fire conditions in June as the green grass of spring turns into fine fuels — especially at lower elevations like the Tonto Basin.

Flagstaff continues to set the pace – at least when it comes to taking action to reduce the chance the whole place will burn down.

The Coconino National Forest this week announced a ban on camping close to Flagstaff all year round, to reduce the risk that a wildfire will start with a campfire and burn out-of-control right on through the thickly forested town.

