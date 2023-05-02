Flagstaff continues to set the pace – at least when it comes to taking action to reduce the chance the whole place will burn down.
The Coconino National Forest this week announced a ban on camping close to Flagstaff all year round, to reduce the risk that a wildfire will start with a campfire and burn out-of-control right on through the thickly forested town.
The expanded camping and campfire ban went into effect on May 1. The map shows the new rules will restrict camping and campfires for about two miles beyond the town boundaries.
The change in policy comes just as the National Interagency Fire Center issued its May fire forecasts. The forecast for Arizona predicts increasing wildfire risk in May, especially in the southern part of the state. The dangers will continue to build in June and on into July, with the odds that we’ll have a delayed monsoon.
So the Coconino National Forest isn’t waiting for the critical fire weather to reduce the risk to Flagstaff, by limiting the use of campfires near subdivisions.
People can still use pressurized propane stoves – they just can’t build a campfire or cooking fire.
The ban will last all year long – not just during the fire-weather periods before the monsoon sets in.
“Numerous members of the community provided input that helped make this proposal better,” said Deputy Ranger Nick Mustoe. “The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive. People understand that we have reached a point where this expansion just makes sense.”
The Coconino will also continue other wildfire mitigation strategies, such as fire restrictions when conditions warrant, as well as mechanical and prescribed fire treatments in areas adjacent to communities.
Flagstaff has also taken aggressive steps to avoid the fate of Paradise, Calif. Most communities in Rim Country and the White Mountains have so far mostly avoided those precautions.
Flagstaff adopted a Wildlands Urban Interface building code for new construction, reducing the odds an ember storm from a nearby wildfire will set buildings on fire. The town also adopted a strong Firewise brush clearing code – to reduce the odds a fire in one house will spread to other homes nearby through overgrown lots.
Moreover, Flagstaff passed a $10-million bond to provide local money for thinning projects – which has also improved the town’s ability to land state and federal grants by providing matching funds. Finally, Flagstaff has a thinning crew attached to the fire department – which can undertake Firewise thinning projects in the city boundaries all year round. The crew can land grants and work on wildlands fires during the fire season, offsetting the cost of the crew.
Unfortunately, the forested communities of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties have mostly avoided taking any of these protective steps. A few towns like Payson have Firewise brush-clearing codes. But even that remains a rarity in Apache, Navajo and Gila Counties.
National surveys suggest towns like Payson, Show Low, Springerville, Pine and Pinetop Lakeside are among the most fire menaced in the nation. Those communities all have a higher fire risk rating than did Paradise California, before an ember storm from a nearby wildfire set whole blocks on fire all at once. More than 80 people died before they could flee.
In Arizona, the wet winter has already given way to a dry spring.
The Southwest faces “significant” wildfire potential this spring, the National Interagency Fire Center said on May 1.
Apache, Navajo and Gila counties are in better shape than much of the rest of the west – or the state – at the moment, thanks to the green up of grass nurtured by the winter rains. However, the region will face a steadily mounting risk as the green grass turns into fine fuels.
“Precipitation decreased significantly across much of the southwestern US in April,” concluded the monthly update.
Fortunately, a relatively cool April also delayed the melting of a near-record snow pack – which should shave some time off the peak fire period.
Moreover, for the first time in years almost all of Arizona has emerged from drought conditions. However, the drought lingers – with much of New Mexico and Texas still in its grip.
The La Nina conditions that yielded a cool, wet winter in Arizona appear to be flipping straight into El Nino conditions, marked by the sea-surface warming in the Eastern Pacific.
The forecast concluded, “Through the rest of the spring into early summer, the expectation is that an unusually active weather and meridional flow weather pattern will continue with slow, deep storm systems off the West Coast moving semi-frequently from west to east over the region. The recent arrival of El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions and a likely tilt into at least weak El Niño conditions over the next few months is more than likely going to have a big influence on the weather and climate for the forecast period.”
This will probably generate a series of big storms as the jet stream meanders – with cooler temperatures and a more or less normal fire season in Arizona.
“This pattern is beginning to set up and will have a limiting potential on the severity of the significant fire potential for most areas this spring into early summer. These factors include frequent periods of near to below normal high temperatures, elevated relative humidity values, and periods of rain occurring during what is normally the driest time of year. Along with the increased moisture will be an increasing likelihood of lightning earlier than usual. This could lead to some fire starts,” according to the fire forecast.
As usual, we’ll have to run the gauntlet of May and June – and hope for a good monsoon.
“The summer monsoonal pattern will likely be delayed this summer. It could be close to normal but more likely will be drier than normal across the southern tier of Arizona and southwestern New Mexico. It is possible that some areas west of the (continental) Divide could see increasing significant fire potential by the mid to late summer associated with the weaker monsoonal flow.”
