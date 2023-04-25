Gila Country renewed its grant program to pass along $165,000 in state and federal grant money to senior centers throughout the county.

Anna Medina briefed the Board of Supervisors last week on the program, which mostly provides meals for isolated and disabled elders – either at a senior center dining hall or through home delivery. The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens administers the grant funds for the county.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

