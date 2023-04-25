Gila Country renewed its grant program to pass along $165,000 in state and federal grant money to senior centers throughout the county.
Anna Medina briefed the Board of Supervisors last week on the program, which mostly provides meals for isolated and disabled elders – either at a senior center dining hall or through home delivery. The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens administers the grant funds for the county.
The group last year supported senior centers that provided 21,000 meals to people in dining halls and 561 people receive 89,000 home-delivered meals.
The meals delivered rose about 3% during the pandemic, with a big shift to the home-delivered meals as most of the senior centers shut down to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks among the most vulnerable population.
The home delivered meals often also offer a chance to check on the condition of frail seniors who live alone and rarely leave their homes, said Medina.
“We had an 88-year-old woman who lost her husband and was alone and struggling. She was suffering from depression and didn’t have enough to eat, so we made sure she had someone to call. In Pine during COVID and on snow days, we delivered meals in home. Without the program, many low-income seniors who live alone would be eating hot dogs – which aren’t always the most nutritious item.”
The Payson Senior Center produces the most meals – and will receive $58,300 in funding. Next comes the Town of Payson, which provides the service for residents of Star Valley – with $19,250 in funding. Another $80,000 or so goes to senior centers in South County.
The Pine Senior Center gets a flat grant of $4,400.
“There are always challenges. COVID-19 presented some real difficulties. We’re also seeing drastic increases in the cost of raw food and packaging. Recruiting and retaining volunteers is always difficult – and we lost almost all our volunteers during the pandemic. We did receive some American Recovery Act funds, but that money will run out after this year. So we’re looking for some additional pots of money,” said Medina.
The program also provides case management services, to make sure seniors get whatever the help they need. The chance to interact with other people either at the dining halls or with the volunteer who delivers the meals also provides vital health benefits, she said.
About 30% of Gila County residents are older than 65. An estimated 12% of seniors in Arizona suffer from food insecurity – compared to about 10% nationally, according to the Food Research $ Action Center. In small towns and rural areas with higher poverty rates and fewer services, the figures more like 16%. But only 42% of seniors who could qualify for SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) help ever apply..
During the pandemic, one in four people older than 65 reported anxiety or depression, according to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The rates rose to 27% for those living alone, 37% for those with incomes below $25,000 and 48% for those in poor health. Rates of depression rose during the pandemic, when many seniors became far more socially isolated.
“The lack of socialization has a great impact on people’s health,” said Medina. “Having those senior centers is important to the health of the entire country – and providing that daily well check is important as well.”
Supervisor Tim Humphrey praised the program. “We could look at our upcoming budget to see if there’s a little more could help you with. Our seniors and are children are the best place we can put some of that money.”
Supervisor Steve Christensen, observed, “as I get older, I begin to see and realize the need for senor citizens. Maybe there’s no family around to help them. They’re isolated. They’re afraid to go out. It’s sad to that some people have such need – so what you do is vital.”
Supervisor Woody Cline said, “Everything you guys do is important. Money’s always an issue -but I’m glad as a board here in Gila County for the last six years we’ve been able to keep that going.”
