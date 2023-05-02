Rescue crews could face another busy season for emergencies in Fossil Creek, according former Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris.
Fortunately, the Gila County Sheriff's Office, P-S Fire and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue have made progress with the Forest Service in seeking easier access to the creek bottom.
The Forest Service has is talking with Gila County about allowing the county to maintain the road to the canyon bottom from Strawberry, according to Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen.
Moreover, the Forest Service appears willing to work with rescue organizations to improve the Bob Bear Trail so that ATVs can reach the spring source in an emergency, said Morris.
The temperature’s rising, the heavy use period has started and the discussions are continuing – and none of the improvements are underway – or even guaranteed.
However, the current discussions at least mark progress in resolving an issue that has overtaxed rescue capability in the face of a steady stream of sometimes lethal mishaps along the banks of the wildly popular stream.
The lack of maintenance of the Fossil Creek Road from Strawberry and the steep, four-mile-long Bob Bear Trail has turned two or three-hour rescue operations into eight or nine-hour ordeals for years now. The lack of access for rescuer’s ATV units has forced units from Pine to drive all the way around to Camp Verde from Pine to complete a rescue.
Rim Country Search and Rescue, Pine Fire and the Gila County Sheriff’s Posse have rescued 800 people along the creek between 2015 and 2022. That includes seven fatal accidents.
“Some of those rescue missions were truly a ‘near-death’ close call experiences for victims that could have resulted in death,” according to the draft of the 2022 summary of rescue operations. “No other geographic location in the state of Arizona exceeds the number of rescued persons than that experienced in Fossil Creek.”
And that’s true even though several events have reduced the pace of rescue efforts in the past several years.
For instance, the widespread publicity given to the deaths of 10 people in summer flash flooding on the East Verde River in 2017 resulted in a big drop in visitors to Fossil Creek that summer.
Extreme fire conditions in 2017 and 2018 closed Tonto Creek for months during the times of peak use – sharply reducing the number of rescue missions.
Finally, the 2021 Backbone Fire burned up the Fossil Creek Canyon, often going right down to the water’s edge. The fire prompted the Forest Service to close the creek for the balance of 2021 and most of 2022. During the closure, erosion from the seared hillside eroded roads and trails – even though the fire did relatively little damage to the riparian trees along the stream itself.
The Gila and Yavapai County sheriff’s department estimate that the closures averted 1,000 additional rescues.
Rescue crews from Pine have not had easy access to the canyon bottom for a decade, due to the Forest Service closure of the Forest Road 708 and the refusal to make the Bob Bear Trail passable for emergency ATVs. As a result, rescuers must hike to the canyon bottom on the steep Bob Bear Trail and bring people up on wheeled stretchers.
The Forest Service shut down access that a private power plant operator had maintained for 100 years. Rock slides and gullies have now made FR 708 impassable for the ATVs of rescue crews. The Bob Bear Trail is a former road, so it’s passable along most of its length for emergency ATVs. However, three or four trail washouts make it impossible for vehicles to reach to spring source in the canyon bottom, said Morris.
In addition, the Forest Service has closed the Flume Road in the bottom of the canyon, which previously made it possible to get from the parking areas in the bottom of the canyon almost all the way to the spring source – again providing a way to haul people out with motorized vehicles.
“With the three roads closed, what used to be a 90-minute rescue mission now averages 5-7 hours and requires up to two dozen rescue personnel to move the victim – in a Big Wheel litter, as much as four miles and uphill with a 1,500-foot elevation gain, to the trailhead and an awaiting ambulance or medical helicopter. The rescues almost always occur with a daytime temperature above 100 degrees with little shade,” said the annual report on rescues.
The arduous operations pose a real physical danger to the volunteers on which the sheriff and Rim Search and Rescue rely – many of them more than 50 years old.
County supervisors, fire chiefs, sheriffs and rescuers have pleaded with the Forest Service to improve access if it plans to allow 80,000 to 100,000 people to visit the stream in the warm spring and summer months.
“To date, six US Senators, two US Congressmen, Seven Arizona state senators and house members, five Gila County supervisors, three sheriff’s offices, the Arizona Sheriff’s Association and two fire districts have supported the need for opening and improving the three roads for emergency rescue access.”
But with what could turn into a record season for rescues already underway – access has so far only deteriorated.
