Fossil Creek rescue (copy)

Rescues at Fossil Creek pick up every summer as hikers get injured, run out of water or get lost on the strenous trail from Strawberry. In this 2017 photo, a 39-year-old woman is hauled out on a litter after breaking her ankle.

Rescue crews could face another busy season for emergencies in Fossil Creek, according former Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris.

Fortunately, the Gila County Sheriff's Office, P-S Fire and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue have made progress with the Forest Service in seeking easier access to the creek bottom.

