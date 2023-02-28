Young people, ages 17 to 20, are needed to fill local positions with the Youth Conservation Corps for June and July in the Tonto National Forest. The program also needs adults to fill mentor/leadership posts.
Young people, ages 17 to 20, are needed to fill local positions with the Youth Conservation Corps for June and July in the Tonto National Forest. The program also needs adults to fill mentor/leadership posts.
So the Gila County Board of Supervisors at its last meeting approved a second effort to recruit and train a 12-man crew to work on projects like trails, campgrounds and other facilities in the Tonto National Forest.
The county supervisors earmarked $70,000 in federal Economic Development grant funding to recruit and train the 12-person crew, provide four leaders and supplies and vehicle rentals.
This is the second time around for the proposal. Supervisor Woody Cline and Tonto National Forest staff agreed in 2021 to work with the Conservation Legacy to recruit and train two crews back in 2021. One crew was supposed to work in the Payson area and a second in Globe and the Tonto Basin.
Only problem – no one applied for the advertised positions.
So the county, Tonto Forest, and Conservation Legacy drew up a new agreement and resolve to try again to find strong, young folks interested in a career with the Forest Service and the great Out Of Doors.
“The Conservation Legacy will provide opportunities for as well as conservation projects within the County and provide young adults and/or veterans with structured, safe, and challenging work and education opportunities through employment projects that promote personal growth, the development of life skills, and an ethic of natural resource stewardship within the county,” wrote Cline’s Executive Assistant Cathy Melvin in the staff report to the supervisors.
The conservation work could also provide crew members with an inside track to a career with the Forest Service.
The proposal comes at a promising moment, with the Tonto National Forest’s Payson Ranger District working on a plan to dramatically expand and improve the region’s trails system. The Payson Ranger District is also in the midst of taking over operation of its network of campgrounds from private concessionaires – which will require major infrastructure upgrades at most of those campgrounds.
The Payson Ranger District has in the past several years snagged nearly $1 million in grants to upgrade the 50-mile-long Highline Trail, hoping to make it one of the state’s premier trails for day hikers, long-haul hikers and mountain bikers.
Numerous studies suggest that money spent on trails yield at least $6 in economic benefits to every dollar invested. Payson depends heavily on outdoor recreation to generate the sales taxes that support most public services in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!