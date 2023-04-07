The Gila County Board of Supervisors has approved a $1.5 million contract to pave a mile of the Control Road, thanks to a grant from the Forest Service.

The money flows from the American Recovery Act infrastructure plan, which included a big boost for improving the roads the Forest Service needs to thin the forest and protect wildfire-menaced communities.

