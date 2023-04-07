The Gila County Board of Supervisors has approved a $1.5 million contract to pave a mile of the Control Road, thanks to a grant from the Forest Service.
The money flows from the American Recovery Act infrastructure plan, which included a big boost for improving the roads the Forest Service needs to thin the forest and protect wildfire-menaced communities.
The 4-Forests Restoration Initiative will contract with Gila County to rebuild and pave the dirt Control Road for about half a mile on each side of the intersection with Houston Mesa Road.
Communities like Whispering Pines, Geronimo Estates, Beaver Valley, Ellison Creek and others all could depend critically on the Control Road for a hasty evacuation in the event of a wildfire. Gila County approved a host of subdivisions without fire hydrants, fire robust protection, Firewise brush clearing codes or fire-hardened building codes. Many lacked even a back door escape should an approaching fire cut off the only road in and out of the community.
Regional assessments now rank many of those remote, unincorporated communities as among the most fire-menaced in the country.
The improvements to the Control Road will help address some of those glaring dangers. The project includes $76,000 to re-engineer the road as well as money to add paving and new or improved drainage and bridges in choke points.
The improved Control Road should also provide improved access and safety for firefighters.
The 28,000-acre Dude Fire in 1990 killed six firefighters who had moved up a narrow canyon from the Control Road in an effort to protect one community. The Dude Fire was considered large at the time. It burned so fiercely in bone-dry fuels and a sweltering hot day when the temperature in Payson reached 106 degrees. The fire created a towering column of superheated air and smoke. When the top of the pillar of smoke and flames hit the cold air more than a mile above the ground, the column collapsed – blasting 100-foot-long tongues of flame in all directions.
The blasts of flames caught the inmate members of the Perryville Fire Crew as they fled. Six died and five were injured. Problems with emergency radio reception caused a breakdown in communications, leaving the crew in the path of the fire after other crews had been ordered to evacuate.
The Dude Fire remains one of the most deadly fires in state history in terms of lives lost – but has since been dwarfed by far larger fires on an almost routine basis.
The improvements in the Control Road should enable residents to flee at the same time fire crews move in – at least along the improved portions of the road. The improved road should also make it easier for the Forest Service to award contracts for thinning projects to protect forested communities and help keep fires started accidentally along the road and those communities from moving up onto the Rim.
The 7,000-acre Highline Fire in 2017 started just off the Control Road and burned up the Rim – where crews managed to stop it by making their stand on Forest Road 300. If the fire had escaped – it could have destroyed the watershed for the C.C. Cragin reservoir. The fire still produced tragedy, however. Monsoon rains that helped doused the fire also later caused flooding that produced debris flows that killed 10 people swimming in Ellison Creek above Water Wheel.
That’s why the 4-Forests Restoration Project is funding the road improvements.
The improvements will cover just one mile of the roughly 23-mile-long dirt road from Highway 87 just outside of Pine to Highway 260 just outside of Kohl’s Ranch.
The American Rescue Plan provided some $8.25 billion in wildfire-related projects throughout the west. That included some $188 million in wildfire mitigation projects by 4FRI and some $250 million to improve roads and trails important for wildfire defense and thinning projects.
Gila County signed an agreement with the Forest Service in 2022, according to Public Works Director Homero Vela.
The original agreement would have limited the grant funding to construction. However, as the county refined the estimates, it turned out the paving was cheaper than the original estimate – leaving room to amend the contract to also cover $50,000 for the engineering and $25,000 for necessary engineering studies, said Vela.
“This is a good project,” said Supervisor Woody Cline, who lives in Young. However, in redistricting Whispering Pines and other communities along the face of the Rim were added to his district. “It’s in a good location – and is going to alleviate some dust and other issues right there.”
The communities remain among the most fire-menaced in the nation. The Tonto National Forest’s Travel Management plan was supposed to prioritize creating back-door escape routes for several of those communities. However, Gila County has so far still not prioritized creating, expanding or improving roads for many of those communities that could provide a way for residents to flee approaching flames — or for firefighters to come into the community through the main or the secondary access as residents evacuated.
