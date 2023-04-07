Cross your fingers.
Hope for the best.
Because who knows what Congress will do.
So the Gila County Board of Supervisors agreed on a formula to divide up federal forest fee money among school districts — even though they don’t have the slightest idea how much money we’re talking about.
And that might also explain why no one’s counting on using the forest fees money for anything essential – like bailing out a couple of struggling small districts, including Young, Tonto Basin and Hayden-Winkleman.
The whole odd and discouraging discussion of this year’s federal forest fee money underscores the challenges of school district budgeting.
So on the surface – the annual rite of dividing up the forest fee money sounds cheerful enough.
County Superintendent of Schools Roy Sandoval showed up at the April 4 Board of Supervisors meeting to recommend the supervisors just use the current year’s formula for divvying up any money the county gets from the federal government in the upcoming fiscal year.
Mind you – Congress might provide nothing. The money is intended to help compensate rural school districts with a large share of tax-free federal property in their boundaries. But sometimes, Congress somehow forgets. And this year – the federal government’s maybe headed for a budget meltdown. Congressional Republicans have threatened to not raise the debt ceiling, which allows the government to spend money already budgeted by Congress. A key faction of the Republicans wants massive cuts in most federal programs to reduce the ballooning federal deficit. Analysts worry that a government default could unhinge financial markets and bring on a recession.
In years past, the Forest Fee money coming to the county has ranged from $850,000 to $2.5 million – with no particular rhyme or reason to the difference. So districts never know how much they’ll get. Most put last year’s payment in this year’s reserves – and do the budget rain dance.
So officially, Sandoval was just asking the Supervisors to agree on how to split up whatever money does make it through the Congressional Game of Thrones. About 80% of the money will go directly to school districts – based on enrollment and the share of federal land in the attendance area. About 19% will got to the county school’s office and about 1.5% for county roads.
And that formula was heading for routine approval – until Supervisor Woody Cline started asking questions.
He was worried about Hayden-Winkleman, Young and Tonto Basin – all three struggling to make ends meet and getting rapped by critical reports from the Arizona Auditor General.
“In the last few years, we’ve worked hard on the budgets. If they’re still having issues – is there a way of working some of this money towards helping them?” asked Cline, who lives in Young
Sandoval answered very carefully. “We don’t know how much we’re going to get. So if they use that money – we can change things – but we need something that’s permanent to help them. The other thing you have to say – ‘Young, you need help on your budget.’ But then you look at the auditor general and Young is 30% over any other school on administrative costs. So they look at that and say, ‘hey, what’s up with that?’ So, yeah, we could give it all to Winkleman – or Young – But I’m not sure that would be helpful.”
Cline noted that some of these tiny rural districts have high costs – but have also been struggling with a shrinking tax base.
“We worked really hard in the last year trying to get some improvement,” said Sandoval.
“I was just curious to see what could be changed. Like the road part of it.”
“That’s up to your discretion – I don’t have a lot of input into that – I would only caution that you ask, ‘is it going to help all schools – or only one school?’”
“I’m just throwing it out there,” said Cline. “Year after year, we’ve rolled in here and done the same thing. I’m totally happy we get this money – I’m just curious. Maybe somewhere along the way we could have a study session.”
Sandoval said, “I would submit this is supplemental and subject to change. The root of the problem lies with the permanent funding.”
“One hundred percent,” said Cline. “I don’t disagree.”
“And in terms of fairness, how much is it actually going to change things?” added Sandoval. “Sometimes, you hear a part of the story from the party that feels like they’re being shorted. What you might not hear – sometimes there’s a story behind the story about long-term fiscal responsibility.”
Cline agreed. “There’s three sides to every story – there’s your side and my side and the truth. Very rarely do we get the full spectrum of it in one go.”
A lot of the discussion was circling around the Arizona Auditor General’s reports on school district spending patterns.
Hayden Winklemen
For instance, the Hayden-Winkleman District in South Gila County has about 278 students. The district poverty rate is a huge 34% and 17% of the students are in special education programs. The 2021-22 auditor general’s report concluded the district spent $20,446 per student. That’s down about $2,500 from the previous year – but still close to double what Payson has to spend. The district’s spending $1,811 per student on administration. That’s nearly double the statewide average – but actually a little bit lower than comparable small schools. The same thing’s true when it comes to food service and plant operation; costs well above the state average, but lower than comparable small schools.
The district enjoys higher than average teacher salaries, has more experienced teachers than the average – and wonderfully low student-teacher ratios – just 12.6 per teacher. Again, that’s way smaller classes than large schools like Payson.
However, the district’s scores are nothing short of awful. Only 7% of students rank as proficient or better in math – compared to 33% statewide and 17% in peer schools. Only 22% ranked as proficient or better in English – compared to 40% statewide and 23% in peer schools.
Young and Tonto Basin find themselves in a similar state.
Tonto Basin Schools
Tonto Basin has just 74 students in grades K-8. It has a 37% poverty rate and 11% of the students are in special education classes. Like Winkleman, it’s still growing – with a 17% increase in enrollment in the past five years.
Tonto Basin spends $28,000 per student – a $3,770 decline from the previous year. It spends a whopping $6,000 per student on administration. That’s almost six times the statewide average. It’s way above even peer schools – which average $4,000. Tonto Basin’s spending on plant operations and meals is also way above both the state average and other small schools. The district spends $3,100 for each bus rider – which is 50% higher than either state or the peer average. But the cost per mile’s actually low – so that means the high bus costs represent long routes for a handful of students on rural roads.
The district’s got high teacher salaries and low class sizes – just like Winkleman.
But it’s scores are actually much better. Some 55% of district students rank as proficient or better in math and 43% in English. That’s above the state average.
Young Schools blasted in audit
Young’s a bit harder to characterize – since it didn’t provide the data the Auditor General asked for – and so got left out of the most recent Auditor General’s report.
However, the Auditor General rapped the school district in a separate December 2022 audit report. The district has agreed to implement all the auditor general’s recommendations.
The district has 38 students in K-12. The district spends $11,000 per student on administration, compared to $4,600 at comparable schools. In part, that’s because it went through three superintendents in one year. “District’s administrative costs were higher primarily because of additional administrative staff and higher salaries, one-time payouts and associated legal fees,” concluded the audit.
However, the district spends less than peer schools on plant operations, food service and transportation.
That audit concluded:
• District spent over $264,000 more on administration than peer districts in fiscal year 2020, primarily because of additional administrative staff and higher salaries, 1-time payouts to individuals who separated employment, and associated legal fees.
• District spent $21,600 of unauthorized monies on its community preschool program in fiscal year 2021.
• District did not always use pre-numbered receipts or ensure all cash collected was deposited in a timely manner, possibly resulting in lost cash and an increasing risk of errors or fraud.
• District allowed excessive access to its sensitive computerized data and operated with other IT deficiencies, which increased the risk of unauthorized access, errors, fraud, and data loss.
Key recommendations The District should:
• Monitor its administrative spending and identify and implement ways to reduce it, including by specifically assessing its administrative staffing and salary levels.
• Determine whether it should continue offering its community preschool program and, if it does, charge fees or student tuition rates and/or obtain grants or donations that cover the costs of operating the program consistent with statute and Arizona Attorney General opinion No. I82-136.
• Help ensure staff members comply with USFR requirements to safeguard cash.
• Limit its user access to those accounting system operations needed to perform job duties, and develop and implement a new process to assign new users appropriate access.
• Immediately remove terminated employees’ network accounts and develop and implement a process to ensure that terminated employees have their access promptly removed.
• Develop and implement an IT contingency plan and test the plan at least annually.”
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
