Need toothpaste?
A new toothbrush?
Having a tough time making ends meet?
Well, maybe Gila County has a little gift for you.
The Board of Supervisors at its Jan 17 meeting approved the latest installment of a grant from the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation.
The supervisors accepted the $30,000 grant to improve dental health in the county, especially for low-income residents.
The county health department has a contract with a registered dental hygienist “to provide health education, dental screening, and dental disease prevention services to underserved and uninsured residents of Gila County.”
Delta Dental has been handing out the grants for years – and has so far awarded some $13 million throughout Arizona.
Gila County Health Director Josh Beck said the county will mostly focus on seniors with the grant money.
“Is $30,000 enough?” asked Supervisor Steve Christensen.
“You can buy a lot of toothpaste for $30,000,” quipped Beck.
Gila County has one of the highest share of its population without medical insurance in the state – thanks to a relatively high poverty rate. In addition, nearly a third of the population relies on AHCCCS for healthcare coverage. Even many people with medical insurance don’t have dental coverage.
Overall, the percentage of Arizona residents without health insurance has declined from about 24% before the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2013 to about 15% in 2019. The uninsured rate dropped during the pandemic with the expansion of AHCCCS with pandemic relief money – but is rising again with the expiration of the pandemic program expansions.
Minority residents are generally twice as likely to lack insurance as whites.
One Northern Arizona University study found that about 40% of Arizona’s 2-5-year-olds have untreated tooth decay – compared to 23% in that age group nationally. Hispanic and Native American residents have even higher rates of tooth decay.
Americas Health Rankings estimated that in 2020 60% of Arizona residents had visited the dentist in the past year compared to 67% nationally. That means Arizonans are less likely to get checkups that can detect problems when they’re more easily treated. As a result, an estimated one third of Arizona residents are missing more than six teeth.
The State Oral Health Plan notes that “people with poor oral health face higher risk of cardiovascular disease, complications in pregnancy and childbirth, poor diabetes control, and many other conditions. People with untreated dental problems often have difficulty finding jobs and concentrating in school. Poor oral health leads to increased healthcare costs carried by society. WHY are we struggling to ‘unlock’ this problem?
“Mouth care has been separated from medical care since the mid-1800s and trying to re-integrate care is complex; there are no simple solutions, no one answer to solve it all. It’s a ‘wicked’ problem, one that is difficult or impossible to solve because of incomplete, contradictory, and changing components or pieces that are often difficult to align. Oral health disparities are profound in Arizona. The health care system we have only adequately serves a portion of our population because of the way it was designed and built. Health care providers continue to grapple with meeting the gaps in care and integrating oral health care with general health service.”
The plan notes that:
• Half of Arizona’s kindergarten children have a history of tooth decay – compared to 36% nationally.
• Native American and Hispanic children have the highest prevalence of tooth decay, thanks to a lack of care and education.
• Only 44% of Arizona’s third graders have at least one dental sealant and 74% need additional sealants.
• More than 28% of third graders have untreated tooth decay, compared to 22% nationally.
• 64% of third graders have a history of tooth decay, compared to 52% nationally.
Unfortunately, Gila County’s on the high side of tooth decay in every one of those categories – with more than 80% of third graders experiencing tooth decay.
