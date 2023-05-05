The Gila County Board of Supervisors is still scrambling to stay ahead of the garbage.
So the board held a special meeting this week to approve a change in its contract with an Apache Junction landfill to take the county’s garbage until it can expand the landfill in Globe.
The amended $204,000 agreement will cover the cost of hauling garbage from Globe to Apache Junction – one 20-ton dump truck load at a time.
The county had originally signed a $49,000 contract. But a lot more debris came in than anticipated, including San Carlos construction debris and contaminated green waste debris from flooding.
The county had started hauling the extra loads to the Buckhead Mesa landfill near Pine, but that landfill’s also filling up. So instead, the staff asked the supervisors to simply raise the ceiling on the contract with Russell Gulch Landfill. At $29 per ton, the Apache Junction site had a cheaper rate than any of the other three bidders on the original contract.
The work on the Globe landfill has also proven complicated – and expensive. So the new hauling contract with the Apache Junction site will now run through July 2023.
The supervisors approved the additional $155,000 – bringing the total contract to $204,000.
The county ran into trouble due to a delay in considering how to expand the Globe landfill – and a long-time policy of accepting green waste for burial at the landfill site.
The county operates a second landfill in North County, but it’s also nearing capacity. The county also operates a burn pit in the north, which extends the life of a landfill by not including branches and trees and other green waste.
California has made headlines in recent months by a continued policy that ships hazardous waste to out-of-state landfills – including Arizona. About half of California’s hazardous waste goes out of state – much of it to Arizona landfills close to the boarder.
The average American in 2019 generated five pounds of waste per day, half of which ends up in landfills. The average waste generated has increased from 2.68 pounds per day in 1960. The municipal waste stream nationally includes about 146 million tons that winds up in a landfill. Only about a third of US waste is composted or recycled, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.
The cost of dumping all that stuff in a landfill averages $54 per ton. Gila County’s deal with the Apache Junction site costs $29 per ton.
The county fees charged at the Globe landfill covers about half the cost of hauling the garbage to Apache Junction instead of burying it locally.
The agreement assumes Gila County will ship off about 5,400 tons between May 1 and July 4.
