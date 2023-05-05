landfill expanded

The Buckhead Mesa Landfill, which serves Payson, Pine and other parts of northern Gila County, is nearing capacity.

 Gila County file photo

The Gila County Board of Supervisors is still scrambling to stay ahead of the garbage.

So the board held a special meeting this week to approve a change in its contract with an Apache Junction landfill to take the county’s garbage until it can expand the landfill in Globe.

