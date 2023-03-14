Gila County courts collected about $2 million in fees from defendants in Fiscal 2021-22.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors certified the report on collections from the county’s courts at its March 7 meeting.
The tally included $883,000 from the superior court, $562,000 from the Payson Regional and $509,000 from the Globe regional court.
Sounds like a lot of money.
But the budgets for the justice and superior courts, county probation, the County Attorney’s office and indigent defense comes to about $16 million annually.
Worse yet, court fees and fines may actually increase crime, reduce rehabilitation – and squander money.
At least, that’s the conclusion of a national study by the Brennan Center for Justice.
The Brennan study found that judges generally impose court fees without reference to the ability of people to pay the fees. The fees pile up. Some states then suspend drivers licenses – which leads to more fines and fees or makes it impossible for people to work. At some point, most states will jail people who can’t pay the court fees – which leads to additional court fees.
In many cases, counties spend more money just trying to collect the fees than those fees produce.
The Brennan Center analysis concluded “a wealth of evidence has already shown that this system works against the goal of rehabilitation and creates a major barrier to people reentering society after a conviction. They often cannot pay hundreds or thousands of dollars in accumulated court debt. When debt leads to incarceration or license suspension, it becomes even harder to find a job or housing or to pay child support. There’s also little evidence that imposing onerous fees and fines improves public safety.”
The study of the system in 10 states concluded that on average states spend 41 cents just in the process for every $1 they collect. Some states like New Mexico spent $1.17 trying to collect every dollar they actually collected.
Jailing people until they pay costs 115% of the revenue collected – which is a conservative estimate since many states don’t track the cost of the fee collection efforts.
The report recommended states use a sliding scale based on the person’s income to calculate court fees, while halting the practice of suspending driver’s licenses and putting people back in jail solely for the failure to pay the fees. The report also recommended purging unpaid balances people can’t pay that can otherwise hang over people’s heads for years.
“This would ensure that individuals who have been free and clear of the criminal justice system for many years are not pulled back in simply on the basis of inability to pay,” concluded the report.
Arizona lawmakers are currently considering SB 1197, which would reduce or eliminate juvenile court fees – and set up a system for forgiving debt or ending the collection of previously assessed fees.
The bill would not affect fines related to victim restitution or certain DUI assessments.
In Pinal County, a young person in juvenile court can face $2,000 in court fees. Arizona law requires courts to issue an order to collect any unpaid balance when the child turns 18 – plus 10% per year interest. The person can’t get their juvenile court record cleared until they pay the fee.
Minority kids are far more likely to be referred to juvenile courts than white kids, even for the same crimes or infractions.
A study by the Gault Center found that most Arizona counties impose a $25 to $400 fee if minors rely on court-appointed attorneys, despite a US Supreme Court ruling establishing the right to counsel regardless of income. Arizona law also charges juveniles $50 a month for probation – and an extra $20 per month if the family relies on a payment plan.
A representative of the Arizona Association of Counties spoke against the bill in a Feb. 8 hearing according to an article in the Arizona Republic. Ryan Boyd was the only person to oppose the bill, which has failed in two previous years. Boyd argued that the fees help the counties pay for diversion programs and lawmaker should replace that lost revenue if they enact the proposed bill.
The bill was originally introduced by Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Show Low) in 2021, but he ultimately pulled the bill out of concern for how the lost revenue might affect juvenile programs. Last year, Blackman included $2 million to replace lost revenue – but the Association of Counties still opposed it, according to the Republic’s summary.
A study by the Berkeley Law Clinic found that most counties spend most of what they collect in juvenile fees on the effort to collect the fees. Yuma County spent 98% of what it collects, Pima County 72%, Navajo County 65% and Maricopa County 100%. The other counties did not provide data – or said they didn’t track the cost of collecting the fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!