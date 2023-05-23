The gush of federal pandemic funding continues to meander through the Gila County budget in odd debris flows and back channels.
Gila County ended up with one of the highest death rates and lowest vaccination rates in the country – but the pandemic and infrastructure money continues to flow through the county budget in categories that have nothing at all to do with the pandemic.
For instance, the Gila County Board of Supervisors recently earmarked $500,000 in American Rescue Plan money to buy new cars for sheriff’s deputies. The county couldn’t spend all the money it received this year – but expects another “window” to open for earmarking unspent funds. So the board’s action means that the count7 can quickly order new patrol cars when the auto makers accept new orders in June. The car companies have declined to accept orders for months due to supply chain problems.
“Do you think there will ever come a time when we don’t have to worry about these windows” for placing orders, asked supervisor Woody Cline.
“I sure hope so,” sighed assistant County Manager Michael O’Driscoll.
Later in the meeting, the supervisors also formally accepted another installment of state funding financed by federal pandemic relief funding. This will fund pay raises for each jail detention officer totaling some $5,000 – issued in quarterly installments.
The trillions Congress appropriated to keep the economy from slipping into another Great Depression during the shutdowns, lockdowns, and emergency medical spending during the recession did, in fact, produce a rapid rebound from the pandemic slump. Unemployment briefly closed in on 20% — especially in rural areas like Gila County. Federal advocates for the sweeping pandemic relief measures – which passed with broad, bipartisan majorities – worried that the downturn would dry up state and local sales tax revenue – sending local governments reeling towards bankruptcy. The rush of federal pandemic relief started in the Trump administration and continued in the Biden Administration.
But the feared local government crisis never materialized – partly because of the size of the pandemic relief measures and partly because state and local sales tax revenues fell much less sharply than initially expected.
The Government Accountability Office in February of 2023 put total federal pandemic relief spending at $4.6 trillion between 2020- and 2023 – almost all of it tacked on the budget deficit. As of January 31, $90 billion had still not been allocated.
The federal budget deficit roughly tripled to $2.8 trillion in Fiscal 2021 then declined to $1.4 trillion in fiscal 2022, as the pandemic relief packages run out of money, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. However, trillions remain unspent – most of it in state and local contingency funds.
So while the federal deficit has ballooned – state and local governments have enjoyed something of a banner year. The state legislature distributed nearly $7 billion in surpluses last year and this year, with most of the money going to non-pandemic programs – including the increase in salaries for detention officers. That includes a huge increase in spending on private school tuition vouchers.
So the gush of federal spending may have played a role in blunting the recession and quickly restoring the full-employment economy. Currently, the unemployment rate’s 3.5% and wages continue to rise, along with inflation. The wage gap between black, Hispanic and white workers is among the lowest on record. However, the flood of federal pandemic money didn’t have nearly as big an impact on the pandemic itself in Gila County as it did in other areas of the country.
The federal government officially ended the public health emergency last week, which means the state department of health services and the federal Centers for Disease Control will no longer print updated weekly statistics on new cases, deaths and vaccination rates.
However, Gila County amassed a wretched record during the three years of the pandemic.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reports Gila County suffered 21,614 COVID cases during the pandemic and 423 deaths. That included 28 new cases and 2 deaths per week as the official emergency ended.
So 40% of Gila County residents ended up getting infected – compared to 34% statewide.
But Gila County suffered a far higher death rate – 790 per 100,000 – nearly double the statewide toll.
Why?
Only 53.6% of the off-reservation population in the county got vaccinated – never mind the booster shots. That’s a vaccination rate almost 50% lower than the statewide average.
The high average age of Gila County residents likely also played a role – but most of the blame goes to the county’s failure to convince people to get vaccinated.
And mind you, Arizona had among the lowest vaccination rates and highest death rates in the country.
As of last week, Arizona had 2,600 new cases and 34 new deaths.
But hey – new police cars are nice.
