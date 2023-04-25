The Gila County Board of Supervisors last week approved a series of grants to cope with the alarming rise in homelessness and the record-breaking decline in housing affordability.
But the grants mostly will just help the county wrap its head around the problem – not solve it.
For starters, the supervisors earmarked $126,000 in state funding mostly to improve its ability to at least count the growing number of homeless people in the county. The money would pay for a new county position to run the count as well as other support services.
That won’t initially get people off the streets or support ongoing volunteer and donation-dependent operations like the Payson Homeless Warming Center which provides meals to dozens of people every night – and connects people to services. The center also scrambles to find short-term shelter for people. The center relies on volunteer staffing and donations – with little or no help from the county or Payson.
However, an accurate count of the homeless will ultimately bring in more grant money to provide services, said Malissa Buzan, county community services director.
The federal government supports an annual effort to tally the ranks of the homeless all over the country during a count in January. Gila County skipped the count for a couple of years during the pandemic. Advocacy groups conducted a limited count this year. The count yielded some alarming numbers – an increase from about 15 to 30 in the years before the pandemic to more than 100 this January.
Buzan said “it’s a bad time of year for us to do the count. But as we go forward and request more money, this will help build the infrastructure by bringing more dollars into the community.”
She said support programs like the Payson Warming Center, Southwest Behavioral Health, the Cobre Valley Homeless Coalition and the handful of addiction treatment programs could all make a stronger case for state and federal grants if the county has an accurate count.
“We need help getting a good count and good numbers so we can get all this information on our paperwork so we can get into the homeless database,” said Buzan.
But in the meantime, she’s working to find help for seniors living in their cars and trailers, people living in the handful of cheap hotels that will rent by the week or the month and encampments in the forest.
“Because of the housing crisis, we also have a lot of seniors – and people living on disability, which is just $900 a month now. We’re having a hard time finding housing for them. The more numbers we have – the more dollars that gives us.”
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said, “I think the homeless migrate as well – depending on the temperature.”
Buzan said, “we don’t have the money to help everybody who’s homeless. We try to prioritize the people who are in our community – who have become homeless through illness and disability.”
Supervisor Steve Christensen said, “I hope people realize there are a tremendous number of people out there. One broken thing on their car – or whatever – and they become homeless rather quickly.”
Supervisor Woody Cline said, “so you’re going to focus on the numbers and the survey?”
“We need to build our numbers,” said Buzan. “So many of them have mental illness. But it’s like the chicken and the egg – were they addicts and became mentally ill? Or were they mentally ill and became addicts? We need more services, more low-income housing.”
The county has only a couple of housing units for extremely low-income residents – and most of that support is tax credit based. Even those few units exclude people with addiction or an arrest record.
“Addicts and the mentally ill get arrested and convicted of things. That’s why addiction services and mental health services are a very important priority. We’ve lost a couple of veterans during COVID. You just find them in the morning on a park bench – gone,” she said, her voice breaking. “It’s something I don’t want to see.”
Supervisor Cline said the county has gained ground from becoming part of the grant process run by the state Department of Housing – but still has a long way to go.
“I can tell you – the count’s going to go higher than 100 – and housing is a huge issue. Seniors lose their lease – or can’t pay their rent” and end up with no place to go.
“People are selling the houses because the amount of money you can get is too great to pass up. You have little travel trailers people have in mobile home parks – and big corporations buy them and then upgrade everything. And the people can’t move the trailer because it’s too old – but in 60 days they have to be out. There’s such a limited amount of low-income housing.”
“It’s horrible,” said Cline. “We hear the complaints about the lack of housing. There are a lot of aspects to housing – and short-term rentals are one of them.”
Only about 38% of the homes sold in Arizona in the fourth quarter of 2022 were affordable for a family earning the US median income. That’s a record low. Half of renters in Maricopa County had to pay more than 30% of their income in rent – and about 25% were spending more than half their income on rent.
The agenda includes several other programs that touched on the growing housing crisis. That included:
• A $7,000 grant to providing planning funds to the county’s new Homeless Task Force. This involves some 40 agencies from throughout the county meeting regularly to figure out what to do in the face of the rising number of homeless people living on the streets and in the woods.
• A $60,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Housing to try to find shelter for people who become homeless after a fire destroyed the EconoLodge motel where they rented rooms for $600 to $800 a month. Twelve families became homeless. So far, Bazan said they’d found some place to live for five of those families – often that meant moving in with family and friends in other states. One man had a mental breakdown after the fire – and is now living in his car. However, “little by little we’ve whittled it away.” Unfortunately, the remaining hotels in town won’t rent by the month and charge more than the people can afford. The grant could help the remaining families find shelter.
• The county will get an extra $13,000 from the state and federal government to add to a $131,000 program to help low-income residents rehab six homes that might otherwise prove unlivable.
