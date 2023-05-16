““I’ll always have questions as we open this can of worms. It’s one of those deals where we were almost railroaded into it. Someone said this needs to be done and we’re almost the only ones with our hands up.”
Gila County has created a whole new layer of government – a county-wide transit authority to take over bus service now offered by several towns.
The Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority (IPTA) will ultimately take over local bus service offered by Payson, Globe and Miami – mostly using the money the state current provides to support those services.
Payson Town Manager Troy Smith strongly supported formation of the transit authority, which will get Payson out of the bus business. The town took over the operation of the Beeline Bus when it became too big a chore for the Payson Senior Center, which also relied on state and federal grant money.
The county and each of the cities have been discussing the formation of the transit authority since 2021.
“It takes time to get one of these established,” said Smith. “We have been diligently working behind the scenes to create a governance structure. We took over the Beeline Bus system with the idea the transit authority would ultimately assume control in the near future. The Town of Payson requests the board approve the recommendation from staff.”
The towns, county, state and federal government will work out the details concerning financing, routes and town and county contributions in the coming months, now that the IPTA has bee formed. Each of the towns and the county will likely appoint a board member to run the district.
Miami was the most dubious about turning its longstanding bus system over to a new transit authority, according to County Manager James Menlove.
The supervisors also had mixed reactions.
Supervisor Steve Christensen, whose district includes Payson, said “I’m excited to see how this develops. I think it’s the right direction to go. The opportunities as they come forward, I think, will be very encouraging.”
But Supervisor Tim Humphrey, whose district includes Miami, had his doubts.
“I’ll always have questions as we open this can of worms. It’s one of those deals where we were almost railroaded into it. Someone said this needs to be done and we’re almost the only ones with our hands up,” he said.
At previous meetings, Humphrey worried that the transit authority board would add routes that the county would end up paying for. A big question remains whether the transit system will start to provide links between towns – rather than just continuing the existing in-town routes.
However, Menlove had assured Humphrey that the supervisors will still control county spending – and could reject any request for funding from the new transit authority board.
