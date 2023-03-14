Gila County supervisors last week expanded two grant programs to help low-income and disabled residents cope with the soaring cost of housing.
One grant from will provide an additional $48,000 to help people lower their energy bills by weatherizing their homes.
Another grant will provide $350,000 to help people remodel and repair existing homes to reduce energy use.
That’s a drop in the county’s affordable housing bucket – but it helps.
For every 100 extremely low-income residents, the county has just 30 rental units they might be able to afford, according to a survey by the National Low income Housing Coalition. The county’s Community Action Program has a limited amount of housing assistance money – but that’s quickly exhausted at the start of every month.
The median home price in Gila County is $200,000 and the median rent is about $900, according to the Census Bureau. However, Rocket Homes website reports home prices and rents have increased significantly in the past year. The median sales price for the past year has topped $400,000 – with a lack of inventory in the cheaper, two-bedroom end of the market.
The median household income in Gila County is $51,000, which is enough to support an $80,000 mortgage – with $10,000 down.
The grant-funded county housing programs help to at least make a dent in the affordable housing crisis by keeping people in their home – or cutting their utility bills.
The $48,000 grant to weatherize homes through the Community Action Program includes $10,000 from APS. The money will help weatherize homes for low income and disabled residents – in hopes of cutting utility bills.
Utility bills have risen swiftly in the past year. APS just announced another average $12 a month increase in February, after the Arizona Corporation Commission approved a surcharge to cover the rising cost of natural gas used to fuel power plants. The average Arizona consumer pays about $187 a month for electricity.
The supervisors also approved acceptance of a $372,000 grant from the federal Department of Energy to provide insulation, double-pane windows and other work to lower energy bills for people who qualify based on income and disability. The money will provide services between July 1, 2022 and June 30 2025 through the Gila County Community Services Department.
