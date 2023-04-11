Sure: You can build it.
But will they come?
So the Gila County Board of Supervisors recently hired a consultant to come up with what amounts to a marketing plan for its two biggest projects – construction of a veteran’s retreat in Young and a complete overhaul of the county fairgrounds in Globe.
Oh – yeah – and also approved a million-dollar, grant-funded project to continue rehabbing decaying, historic buildings in downtown Globe – especially ones that pose an environmental hazard.
The meeting again showcased county priorities focused mostly on economically troubled South County, with little talk about anything happening in North County – which has most of the population and generates the bulk of county tax revenues.
The supervisors hired Walt Bratton to come up with some ideas for marketing the Veteran’s Retreat and evaluate the most useful stuff to add to the increasingly disused county fairgrounds in Globe. In north county, the fair is held each year at Payson’s Event Center. Bratton has spent his career in public parks and recreation – including a stint with the City of Phoenix.
Gila County has long focused on south county, which 50 years ago anchored the population and economy of the whole county. Two of the three supervisor districts are dominated by voters from south county. Most of the county facilities and staffing remain in the south – with many programs not staffed or only lightly staffed in the north. However, south county also has a much greater need for many county programs. The poverty rate in Globe is 20%, double the rate in Payson. The per capita income in Globe is $26,000 compared to $35,446 in Payson, according to the US Census Bureau. The average home value in Payson is nearly twice as much as in Globe.
“We have two facilities – the Veteran’s Retreat and the (Globe) Fairgrounds wanting to sponsor events – to be able to draw people to Gila County,” said county manager James Menlove. “Walt Bratton has more experience and more ability to determine what things we can do to strengthen and support amenities we have in Gila County.”
Bratton mostly asked questions during the Tuesday study session, trying to get a read on the supervisors’ main priorities.
The Veteran’s Retreat Center in Young is intended to provide a peaceful refuge for veterans and their families – especially those coping with issues like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The county’s spending heavily to convert an old Forest Service facility into a conference center, with rooms and activities. The county’s also seeking state and federal grants. However, the center will lie at the end of a long dirt road in a remote area and must attract veterans from across the country.
The overhaul of the county fairgrounds represents an even larger challenge. Once the hub of a rural community, the fairgrounds are now rarely used. Partly, that reflects the tough economics of the former mining and ranching communities around Globe. But it also reflects the lack of facilities – including electrical utilities, covered exhibit and event space and lack of amenities that can support events – like stalls for vendors.
Payson’s dealing with some of the same problems in pondering the future of its event center. The rodeo arena hosts several annual rodeos and other events. But it lacks covered seating, which limits events in the winter and during the monsoon season. The town has wrestled ineffectively for years with various proposals for covering the event center to make it a year-round draw for events and business conferences.
The county has already held some community focus groups on what people would like to add to the Globe fairgrounds. The county’s working with the Forest Service in hopes of adding about 300 acres. The top priorities in the focus groups included expanding a existing RV park, putting in concessions and vendor booths with old west storefronts, installing internet and fiber optic lines, covering the seating area, electrical and sewer upgrades and adding an arena pavilion, rental cabins and an amphitheater.
People suggested the fairground host motor cross races, high school rodeo competitions, a food truck roundup, antique shows, a demolition derby, a wine festival, home and garden shows, boxing, cage fighting, food festivals, and a range of rodeo and horse events.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said, “I’m definitely open to suggestions. We’re centrally located in the state. The fairgrounds is just sitting there, collecting dust. That frustrates me. At a younger time in my life, every weekend there was something going on. It’s not doing that now. So we’ve come up with some funding to put in a second rodeo arena– and I’m open for input of what could happen there. We’ve got a lot of old buildings that aren’t being used.”
Supervisor Woody Cline said “we want to make it as good as we possibly can – make it really shine for the people here. Something that can be used at all times of the year. I’m looking forward to what you can come up with.”
He added, “we’re dumping some money into these projects – the fairgrounds, the vet center, courtrooms in Payson – everything’s going along good. But the last thing I want to see is us dumping a bunch of money and then dragging our feet on getting things done.”
The same logic applies to the veteran’s retreat – which currently lacks a marketing plan to draw veterans and their families from across the country. Young has just 564 residents – and Gila County just 5,200 veterans, according to the Census Bureau. So the retreat center will have to draw from a much larger area.
“This isn’t just for Gila County – it’s for anyone in the nation that wants to use it,” said Cline, who lives in Young. “I know there are going to be events that will be focused on veterans that will be in and out of there: A lot of non-profit groups. The county will maintain it – but to operate it and everything the nonprofit board is going to have to be making some money…Hiking, biking, riding – maybe one of these days we’ll have a lake.”
Earlier in the meeting – the supervisors also approved a $1 million grant agreement with the federal Environmental Protection Agency to continue the cleanup of old buildings in Globe, Miami and Superior. The county has already assessed buildings with environmental problems like asbestos and lead-based paint – which pose a toxic threat to residents and complicate any plan to restore historic buildings.
The next phase of the grant program involves the money needed to actually either tear down or restore some of those buildings.
The grant will also include a study of the tax structure of the mining industry. At present, most of the money from mining leases on public lands goes to the federal government. Those payments rarely cover the cost of regulating the mining industry – and for many decades did not cover the cost of coping with the environmental damage the mining operations left behind. Moreover, local governments got a “very small percentage” of the payments made by the mining operations – even though the local residents bore the brunt of any environmental problems.
The federal regulations for hard rock mining date back to 1872 and don’t include royalty payments for the ores mined on public lands. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that mining companies extract $1 billion annually in non-coal metals from federal lands annually. The annual federal loss in the lack of royalties, a reclamation fee and special tax breaks costs the federal government about $170 million annually, according to a report by the PEW Charitable Trust.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!