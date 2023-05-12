Gila County continues to move forward with two major, long-delayed road projects – paving a portion of the Control Road and chip sealing a portion of Gisela Road.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday May 9 approved a contract with Woodson Engineering and Surveying to do the engineering work and project management for both projects.
The contracts will net the engineering firm up to $148,000 to design and manage the full paving of a mile of the Control Road, and $100,000 to design and manage the double chip sealing project on Gisela Road.
The supervisors took advantage of the contract and qualifications vetting work already done by the state of Arizona – which involved competitive bidding by engineering firms. As a result, Gila County will get the same reduced-rate charges included in the previously bid state contract.
Control Road: $148,000 engineering contractThe Tonto National Forest will pay the bulk of the cost for the $1.5-million project to pave a little more than a mile of the Control Road near Whispering Pines. The mile-long paved section will run from Forest Road 32 and Forest Road 1190. The plan calls for a six-inch-thick bed and three inches of asphalt over the existing dirt road.
The Forest Service has agreed to cover $75,000 worth of the engineering and project management charges – and may agree to pay an even larger share.
The Forest Service wants to road paved to increase safety, decrease dust and improve access along the crucial 23-mile-long Control Road. The road provides vital access for firefighters seeking to either stop a fire from the south from moving up the face of the Rim – or to keep embers from a fire atop the Rim from setting fire to the forests along the road. A string of communities along the Control Road remain dangerously vulnerable to wildfires, including Whispering Pines, Verde Glenn, Geronimo estates, Tonto Village and others.
The road’s also critical for Firewise and forest restoration projects all along the base of the Rim. The string of homes along the road together with heavy recreational use makes it likely that a fire started at the base of the Rim will charge up the slope and escape into the vast ponderosa pine forests atop the Rim. That’s almost what happened when the Highline Fire started just off the Control Road in 2017. The fire raced uphill, as 900 firefighters labored to create a fire break along Forest Road 300 atop the Rim. The firefighters stopped the Highline fire at 7,000 acres – thanks largely to a shift in the wind. The flames breached the Rim. However, the fire immediately hit an area cleared by previous managed fires – giving firefighters a chance to stop it.
The Dude Fire in 1990 moved in the opposite direction – starting on the Rim and moving down the deep canyons in the face of the Rim. The collapse of a towering, miles-high pillar of smoke and superheated air blasted fire in all directions – killing six firefighters before they could escape.
The paving project on the Control Road will improve access for several communities – and for Forest Service thinning and firefighting efforts.
Gisela Road: $100,000 contract
The Supervisors also approved a contract with Woodson to design the double chip seal resurfacing of Gisela Road, with a $100,000 cap.
The project includes widening hairpin switchbacks, drainage ditches and signage.
The five-mile dirt road connects the 520 residents of Gisela to the Beeline Highway south of Payson. The community has about 300 homes, a median age of 44 and a per capita income of about $20,000, according to the US Census Bureau. The median home value is about $158,000, according to the last census. Veterans make up about 35% of the population, which is about six times the national average.
The county hopes to finish the Gisela project by the end of this year.
“I’m glad to see this come up,” said Supervisor Tim Humphrey. “This was supposed to be done some time ago. And I’m glad you’re widening the switchbacks. There are parts where you can’t keep a 20-foot trailer on the road.”
Supervisor Steve Christensen agree. “I can remember when the road was all dirt – you could see your own taillights when you turn that corner. It definitely needs the improvement.”
Supervisor Woody Cline said, “this the last step before we start paving.”
Contact the reporter at’paleshire@payson.com
