The Beeline Bus has filled a need in Rim Country - transportation for those without a vehicle or who are unable to drive. The Payson Council voted on petitioning Gila County to create an Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority. The plan is to form a partnership involving Gila County as well as Globe, Hayden, Miami, Payson, Star Valley and Winkleman to run the bus system as an IPTA.
Town of Payson
The Beeline Bus offers service in Payson, Star Valley and Mesa del Caballo.
Gila County is about ready to create a regional transportation authority, which would take over bus systems throughout the county.
The new Gila County Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority would take over the Beeline Bus system now run by Payson and the Copper Mountain Transit System in South County – with money provided by the state.
All the cities in the county have already asked the county to form the transportation district – which would then become an independent governmental entity, Gila County Manager James Menlove reported to the Board of Supervisors last week.
“We’ve been looking at this for many years – really starting in 2018,” he said.
In Payson, the Payson Senior Center ran the bus service for years – before asking Payson to take over. The town agree to take over the bus service – provided the county would eventually figure out how to get the town out of the bus business.
“Thank goodness for the Town of Payson,” said Menlove. “They were asked to take it over and they did.”
This resulted in exploration of the formation of a local transit authority, to provide better regional connections and streamline operations.
Creation of a single county-wide transit authority has several advantages over multiple, separate bus systems. A single authority will have lower total administrative costs, lower purchasing and maintenance costs and perhaps prove more likely to provide connections between communities.
The county will hold public hearings on May 9 at the Board of Supervisors meeting in Globe – with a zoom connection for the meeting if people want to participate remotely.
The supervisors were anxious about having Gila County wind up on the hook for funding the transit authority. But Menlove said the Beeline Buss and Copper Mountain each get about $73,000 in state funding – which would go into the transit authority once it’s formed. The board of the new authority will include a member appointed by the county and one member from each of the participating cities – and would have separate authority for the budget, fares, grants and other revenue.
All the participating town councils voted unanimously to request formation of the authority – with the exception of Miami. The council voted 5-2 to support the new authority – but two council members wanted to maintain control of the town’s existing system, said Menlove.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey wondered, “could the IPTA Board request that Gila County furnish transportation to all rural areas?”
“That request could be made,” said Menlove cautiously.
“They could ask for more money to serve areas not being offered transportation at this point?” persisted Humphrey.
“Yes,” said Menlove – noting that each participating entity provides 13% matching money for operations and 20% for capital expenses – like buying another bus.
“I’m concerned about future costs,” said Humphrey. “Once we build this robot to work on its own – it could come back to us for funding.”
“That’s right,” said Menlove. “That’s why I have some trepidation about one vote on the board for each entity.”
However, Supervisor Woody Cline pointed out, “the check there is that it has to get through this board (and each town council) if they want more money.”
Menlove agreed. “The actual appropriation remains with the board. The board could say no. You have control over all the dollars from Gila County – you would have to approve that annually.”
