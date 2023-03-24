Flush with federal infrastructure money and fresh off a week of flooding, Gila County is rethinking how it copes with emergencies.
The county has been plagued by wildfires, floods off burn scars, weird weather and infrastructure challenges for the last couple of years.
In South County, the Bush and Telegraph fires denuded hillsides before monsoon floodwaters sent waves of mud and debris sluicing down on to roadways.
In North County, the Backbone Fire forced the evacuation of Pine and river crossings have flooded repeatedly in a record-setting winter.
Moreover, the board has also landed millions in federal infrastructure funding that has spawned a rush of projects.
So the first innovative contract of the meeting involved an open-ended agreement with Canyon Country Design. The new contract doubles the per-project limit to $200,000. The county has used the architectural design firm to quickly draw up plans for projects like the veterans retreat in Young and others. The new contract extends the term for a year until May of 2023.
The supervisors also approved a whole new system for making emergency road and drainage repairs.
The county has landed infrastructure grants and emergency funding for road repairs – but has also lost millions of dollars in potential funding because it couldn’t do the engineering and start construction fast enough on disaster-related repairs.
“In the past, the board has declared an emergency and then we go out in a very frantic manner to find a contractor who can help us do on-call work. We had a good experience of that with the Telegraph Fire. The action we take today would create a ready pool of qualified and licensed firms. The board can say we want to go beyond this pool – but for starters we have the pool we can select from. It started many months ago. It’s been a learning experience for us,” said Homero Vela, public works director.
So the supervisors approved an unusual new contract arrangement for use in an emergency.
Normally, the county plans a project and calls for bids to fix the problem. That has proved a boon when it comes to public projects. The bidding system usually produces the lowest possible price – and also provides protection against corruption and sweetheart contracts for donors and friends.
But that takes time. Maybe months. Even if everything works out, it results in a scramble for contractors – and much higher rates due to the urgency.
So Vela, suggested a new approach.
Put out an open-ended contract to sign up at least four contractors available to work quickly in an emergency – with rates set in advance based on the equipment used.
He brought the idea to the board of supervisors a couple of months ago – and got a mixed reaction.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey – who represents south county – worried that the pre-bid contracts would exclude willing local contractors.
So Vela put out the contracts without the limit. Six companies responded.
Vela on Tuesday recommended the supervisors approve contracts for all six, not to exceed $100,000. The supervisors can award contracts to other bidders in an emergency – and approve amounts greater than $100,000 for the selected contractors – but that requires a public vote at a supervisors’ meeting.
The bidding process created a spreadsheet, with each contractor indicating the equipment available and the hourly rate. In an emergency, the county can then find out which of the six contractors has the crew available for the work on short notice – and pick the one that has locked in the lowest rate. For instance, the hourly rate for use of a backhoe ranged from $90 to $140 per hour depending on the contractor.
Humphrey liked the changes in the plan. “I appreciate you offering the list for everyone that responded – and knowing that we can reach out beyond this pool makes me feel more comfortable than I did when it was first presented.”
The discussion brought up a few questions. For starters, the public works department accidentally left one of the bidders off the proposed resolution of approval.
The board’s attorney advised the board to approve the five contracts listed on the agenda and then add the sixth company to the list at its next meeting to avoid violating the state’s open meeting law.
So the board approved the base contracts for M.D. Merrett Inc., Oddonetto Construction Inc., Cline Excavating, JW Fansler Resources, and Rummel Construction. The board will consider the contract for Convenient Mobile at a future meeting.
This will give the public works department the ability to do up to $600,000 worth of emergency repair work spread among the six firms without going back to the supervisors.
“This is an answer to the process we used after the Telegraph Fire for which we received some criticism,” said Vela. “We’re trying to do better than we did with the Telegraph Fire.”
