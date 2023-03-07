Gila County supervisors last week offered broad support for a new ordinance regulating short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.
Supervisors gave the staff the green light to come up with an ordinance that would require people renting on Airbnb, VRBO or other platforms to get a $250 annual permit.
The revenue from permits would likely bring in $300,000 – enough money to double the size of the county’s entire code enforcement department.
In addition, regulations could give the county the authority to require the property owners to make sure they’re not renting to sex offenders, limit how many people can stay in a home and impose other new restrictions. The county could also impose fines – and revoke a permit to operate after three citations.
State law bars towns and counties from banning short-term rentals – although homeowner’s associations can do so. However, the state has allowed certain regulations – like requiring a permit, neighbor notifications and providing an emergency contact number in case problems arise. The county can also enforce existing health and safety regulations, like occupancy limits, based on the capacity of septic systems, parking capacity and trash disposal.
The county has about 1,200 short-term rental properties – about 700 of them in Pine-Strawberry – although that number’s just not firm since owners don’t have to register their properties with the county.
One study several years ago concluded that the short-term rentals in Gila County generate $7 million in tax revenue and stimulate $84 million in economic activity in a tourist dependent economy. The rentals in Gila County also support 972 jobs and generate $35 million in labor income. The number of rentals – and hence the economic impact – has grown since then.
Statewide, rentals generate $538 million in taxes and $6.5 billion in economic output – supporting 75,000 jobs.
However, some of the rental properties that host parties and events or crowd dozens of people into a single house have generated neighborhood complaints.
Donna Miner, a Whispering Pines resident, told the supervisors that after living in her quiet, rural community for 27 years – two vacation rental party houses opened in her neighborhood. “They have totally changed our life, and it’s been miserable. It’s been party central. It never stops. The key takeaway is to limit occupancy.”
Supervisor Woody Cline commented, “it’s unfortunate that because of a handful of misbehaving people that we have to put regulations on the responsible owners – but we don’t want to put it on the neighbors either. We are at a point where we have to address it.”
Supervisor Steve Christensen said, “more than half of the short-term rentals are in my district alone – so it’s a concern that I do get. My opinion is that I would favor the neighbors more than the owners. I think we should take an all-of-the-above approach when it comes to regulating short-term rentals. I also believe that well into the 90th percentile of people that use them are all good – but we have to institute what regulations we can.”
County manager James Menlove said the staff would develop a proposed ordinance – but probably cannot finish that task before the summer rush of visitors.
Platforms like Airbnb have responded to complaints by establishing a process for communicating with the owner. They can bar a property that generates repeated complaints. The platforms have quickly dropped listings after serious complaints or incidents. The staff presentation didn’t offer any suggestion that the county has talked to Airbnb or VRBO about making use of the existing complaint process.
State law essentially prevents towns and counties from banning short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods – or imposing requirements on the rental units that don’t apply to homeowners. For instance, the county doesn’t have a noise ordinance. So a homeowner could have a big party with music blaring until 2 a.m. and the county would not have an easy-to-apply way to shut down the party. That means there’s also no noise ordinance to control the short-term rentals.
Randall Pluimer, community services director, said “the neighbors have pretty much standard concerns with noise, traffic, and parking. If you get 20 or 30 cars at a rental, they start taking up all the parking on the street. People have concerns about crime, safety and sanitation problems – whether the septic can handle it. People talk about it affecting the character of the neighborhood – and affecting the supply of affordable housing. Some of those things we can address – some we cannot.”
Two recent bills have given towns and counties additional tools.
HB 1160 in 2016 limited county regulations to health and safety issues, which were not clearly defined.
HB 2672 in 2019 imposed a tax and allowed counties to ban events that are non-residential – like concerts or weddings. It also required owners to post an emergency contact number. Many of the complaints about the rentals involve out-of-town owners. Often, neither neighbors or the police have that contact number – which may not be current.
SB 768 in 2022 allows towns and counties to require a permit or license, which includes an emergency contact. It also provides for the notification of neighbors – although the neighbors can’t block the rental from operating. The new law does allow for fines for violations and suspension of the license after three fines in a year. The proposed ordinance would start with $500 for the first offense, $1,000 for the second and $3,500, and a license cancellation for the third. The rentals must also carry $500,000 in liability coverage – although most of the platforms automatically provide insurance.
Pluimer also said the law allows for a requirement that owners or the platform check whether guests are registered sex offenders. Most of the platforms already do that by checking public databases.
The county could potentially also limit the number of people allowed in a single house based on existing calculations for the size of the septic system. Currently, septics are sized to handle about one full-time resident for every 200 square feet of living space – or two people per bedroom.
“We have one guy who is renting out a four-bedroom house for up to 45 people for weddings and corporate events,” said Pluimer. “Septic systems are just not built to handle that.”
Cline asked whether the county would end up facing lawsuits. “If we put this permit into place – what kind of liability would we put on the county if something was to happen?”
Menlove said that without permits, the county has no liability. However, the county could become libel if something goes wrong once it puts a permit system in place. “If the county has begun to inspect short-term rentals for a license and then the county fails to inspect something properly – then there’s a possible liability.”
Cline also worried that a requirement to notify neighbors could upset people without leaving the county a way to respond.
“Are we going to see petitions? Are we going to see them filing a lawsuit against us for allowing this? As soon as we open up the gate – there might be,” said Cline.
“Under the statute, there’s no process that allows us to deny the permit due to the neighborhood being against it,” said Pluimer. “They’re just being notified.”
But Mark Miner, who also lives in Whispering Pines, said if the county could just limit the number of people in a single home – and somehow control the late night noise and partying, it would make a big difference.
“This problem is not going to go away – it’s going to get worse,” he said. “The main thing that would be helpful is some kind of registration number for each one of these vacation rentals, so we can report that violation. A lot of times, we’ve given up calling the sheriff. It takes them an hour or two to get there – and by then it’s not happening. But we’ve seen it all. One of the houses is 980 square feet, and I counted 35 people and 10 or 15 parked cars. They party all night.”
