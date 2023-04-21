Title it: The tale of two bureaucracies and one heck of a rodeo.
First, you’ve got Payson. Label that chapter: “Listen to the lawyer.”
Next you got Gila County: Label that one: “We ain’t scared of no stinking gift clause.”
And the punchline? (Or maybe cowpuncher line?)
The Gila County Board of Supervisors last week awarded $20,000 in economic development funding to the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee. The money will help advertise the 140th running of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo at the Payson Event center – as well as the 28th rendition of the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo in May.
By contrast, Payson this year dropped its own, long-time support for the rodeo. Payson’s town attorney advised that handing over money to the Rodeo Committee could run afoul of recent court cases involving the state’s “gift clause.” This prevents government from giving money to any group unless it can cite a specific benefit worth the cash. It is not enough for the donation to provide generalized benefits to the community, according to the attorney.
The Payson Council heeded the advice – and voted against continued cash support for the Rodeo Committee.
However, no one mentioned the gift clause at last week’s Gila County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The money came from the county ‘s economic development fund based on the argument that the rodeo’s great for business – and promoting Gila County – plus the economic value of advertising for the county during the rodeo.
Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile said that last year the rodeo drew almost 16,000 people – 60% of them from out of town.
Those visitors injected $584,000 into the local economy, according to the rodeo committee’s estimates.
The supervisors enthusiastically ponied up $20,000. Wiles said the money will cover the bulk of the $17,500 in planned advertising for the August rodeo as well as $7,000 for the May rodeo.
The Pro Rodeo Committee will give the county visible sponsorships in and around the arena with a value of about $21,000, said Wile.
“So we’re asking for the $20,000 to improve the economic development and tourism in the area. We did find out that it’s going to be nationally televised this year – so there’s an opportunity to be interviewed with the Mayor of Payson on air,” said Wile.
“Sounds good to us Dan,” said Supervisor Woody Cline, who lives in Young and is a member of a storied rancher clan.
Supervisor Steve Christensen said, “when you think about having the oldest continuous rodeo on the planet Earth in Gila County – I think that’s special.
Cline added, “having those numbers is really good for people to hear. We know it’s a big economic driver for Payson.”
Which just goes to prove.
Sometimes you rope the steer.
Sometimes you miss.
But you gotta keep your rope handy.
