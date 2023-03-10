Gila County has lost some $10 million in federal grants to repair roads because it couldn’t design and launch projects fast enough to meet the tight federal timelines.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors got the bad news at a recent study session covering the public works budget and project list for the next couple of years.
The meeting included a summary of the unfunded flood control projects – as well as a list of other major road projects scheduled for the next couple of years.
Most of those projects are in the south part of the county.
However, the North County priority list included some major projects, including:
• Tonto Creek Bridge: Construction is again underway on the $21 million project after a pause for additional environmental analysis as well as delays prompted by frequent flooding during a wet winter. The county faces a 390-day deadline for getting the work done – after which it pays a $25,000 per-day penalty. The 2,000-foot-long bridge crosses the flood prone Tonto Creek. Several people have drowned trying to cross the wash in recent years.
• Control Road: $160,000 for design of a $442,000 construction project for safety improvements on the long dirt road along the base of the Mogollon Rim. The project involves center striping and rumble strips on the existing paved section plus double chip sealing 1.75 miles of gravel road.
• Gisela Road: $1.1 million to design and improve the main road through Gisela. Construction should start this year and involves replacing the pavement on the 1-mile-long stretch of the neglected road. Slated for completion this year.
• Houston Mesa Road: $160,000 to design and $4.2 million to make safety improvements on the road that connects Highway 260 to the Control Road, providing access to the communities of Beaver Valley and Whispering Pines. Construction should start next year. The project involves adding five-foot-wide paved shoulders, centerline and shoulder rumble strips and warning signs. It is slated for completion in 2024.
• Gibson Ranch Road: $120,000 to design improvements in the main road serving Round Valley, with construction expected to start in 2025.
• Young Road: $472,000 for the environmental studies on the paving of the 13.5-mile-long dirt road to Young, with no start of construction so far scheduled. The project will likely cost $15 million.
• Roosevelt Lake Resort: The $550,000 drainage improvement project should take place this year, although the county is still negotiating with the property owner about relocating water mains.
The county’s difficulty in meeting tight federal deadlines for emergency, grant-funded projects has only added to the list.
The federal government offers infrastructure repair grants after a wildfire emergency – like the Telegraph Fire and the Bush Fire, which charred large stretches of southern Gila County. Flooding off the seared slopes afterward, buried some roads in debris and undercut others.
The county hired consultants to come up with the design and engineering to replace or repair roads hit by the post-fire floods – but ran out of time to actually repair the roads.
So now the county has a bunch of shovel-ready road projects – but no money to start digging.
“We were granted $10 million to do the work in 120 days,” Public Works Director Homero Vela told the supervisors. “But that didn’t work out as planned. We were no where near what was needed to design and build $10 million worth of projects.”
The county initially submitted $12 million worth of projects – which turned out to be $20 million worth once the consultants looked at the specifics. But even the shortened $10 million list fell outside the deadline.
The Telegraph Fire burned 181,000 acres in 2021. The Bush Fire burned 193,000 acres in 2020.
The only grant funded project the county managed to complete within the deadline was the Bloody Tanks Wash project, which made channel improvements upstream of Highway 60 in South County between the highway and Reppy Ave.
Perhaps the most urgent project remains the repair of Russell Gulch Road. Floodwaters have forced closure of the road, due to flood damage along 1.8 miles. The closure has increased travel time to the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center from 5 miles to 11 miles for thousands of people – and could cut off access to the hospital altogether for 8,000 people in future flood events.
Vela said the initial estimate for a full repair to withstand a 100-year flood came to $20 million. The county is now asking the contractor to come up with a $5 million design to withstand a 10-year flood.
“What’s the funding source we’re looking at?” asked Supervisor Woody Cline.
Homero said the county should re-apply to the federal government. “If something happens to US 60, then 8,000 people get stranded – so that adds fuel to the fire to say this is something we have to finish.
Flood damage projects in South County now mostly designed but with no money to construct include:
• Six Shooter Canyon
• Ice House Canyon
• Russell Gulch drainage ($16 million)
• Russell Gulch Road Reconstruction ($20 million)
• Landing Washing
• Sycamore Creek
• Butcher Hook Wash
