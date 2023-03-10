Mudslide Bush Fire
After wildfires swept through the forest near Roosevelt Lake, many of the roads were damaged due to post-fire flooding. The county was awarded grant money to make the repairs, but was not able to meet the federal deadlines and lost the funding.

Gila County has lost some $10 million in federal grants to repair roads because it couldn’t design and launch projects fast enough to meet the tight federal timelines.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors got the bad news at a recent study session covering the public works budget and project list for the next couple of years.

