Gila County’s pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into an emergency effort to expand its main landfill, Russell Gulch, in southern Gila County – with northern Gila County’s Buckhead Mesa Landfill also nearly full.
And that’s not the most surprising thing to emerge from the last Gila County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Here’s the thing: For years the county has been filling up the Russell Gulch landfill by burying biomass – branches, brush and storm debris.
The revelation came as the Board of Supervisors approved an emergency $200,000 contract to haul away a huge pile of biomass piled up from the cleanup from a recent big storm. The landfill is nearly full and the county is racing to expand it – but the mountain of brush has gotten so tall it’s in the way.
So the county will hire a company to haul the brush to a wood chipper or to the Novopower biomass burning plant in Snowflake. Each 20-ton truckload will cost $650 – which means it could take 300 loads to clear the pile.
Public Works Director Homero Vela said “we’re really behind the eight-ball on the landfill expansion – we should have started a long time ago. For unknown reasons, we did not. So now we have the expense of the emergencies. I appreciate you moving us forward and getting us over the hump.”
Vela explained that the county is now looking into finding a better way of disposing of biomass from yard clearing, thinning projects and downed and damaged trees after storms. The county’s exploring a contract with Novopower as well as perhaps producing mulch or wood chips for landscaping. Floods off burn scars this winter produced a big surge in loads of biomass.
“We can chip it and offer it to the public at a fair price, if there is sufficient demand,” said Vela. “Then we need to work on how to move it to the biomass plant at no expense to us. We need to work on those kinds of things. Composting would be another possibility. That’s something we need to look at later on in the future. We know from past experience there are costs associated with that – but we think of that as being an opportunity.”
Supervisor Woody Cline worried that the biomass will start to pile up again as soon as the big pile is removed.
“It’s a big pile. Going forward – what did we ever do with all the green waste? Did we burn at one time? Did Novopower come and get it?”
Vela replied, “to the best of my knowledge – we’ve been burying it.”
“Burying it?” repeated Cline, surprised.
The county operates brush pits in northern Gila County, where homeowners and trash companies can dump green waste for burning – but apparently simply put the material in the landfill in southern Gila County. Even with the brush pits in operation in recent years – the county’s Buckhead Mesa Landfill is nearly full – which makes the problems with expansion of the Russell Gulch Landfill a taste of things to come.
Cline urged Vela to figure out what to do with the biomass sooner rather than later. “A lot of people are hauling limbs and brush to that dump. It’s going to start building back up. We don’t want to get backed into the corner again.”
“We do need to start working on it – we can’t wait until we have a stockpile.”
Later in the meeting, the supervisors approved emergency plans to spend another $200,000 on the expansion. That includes buying two new truck scales, building a bypass road and buying and equipping a new building for the weigh-station. The current scales are buried in the ground. The new scales will be above-ground. But the plan will have to cope with the complications of shifting the scales around to avoid a round-about drive from the scales to the expansion area. The work should be finished in the next three months – just in time given the flow of garbage and debris into the landfill.
Supervisor Steve Christensen listened to the details anxiously, noting, “we’re looking at the same thing in Buckhead Mesa.”
