Great results so far.
But a long way to go.
That’s the bottom line for Gila County’s opiate drug court, which uses the threat of jail to ensure people get treatment to stop a lethal plague – the soaring number of overdose deaths from opiates.
Superior Court Judge David Wolak reported on the results in the state’s only dedicated opiate court, which he has overseen since July 2021.
“We’re graduating 38% of the participants. We’re working to improve that graduation rate,” he said.
The system gives people a choice between jail and participating in the education and treatment program, with frequent drug testing to make sure they stay clean. The program includes one to five contacts per week with probation officers and two to 15 hours of treatment per week through Community Bridges.
Participants often take methadone or other drugs to cut the craving for the heroin-like opiates that last year played the leading role in a record 100,000 drug overdoses nationally.
“We have a requirement that almost everyone in the program has medically assisted treatment. The goal is to save lives.”
Some 4,000 drug treatment courts have been established nationwide – and about 33 opiate courts. So far, Gila County’s the only opiate court in Arizona. Studies have shown that it’s $6,000 cheaper to provide treatment than it is to send someone to jail – and the programs can also boast a much lower recidivision rate.
The program of drug testing, supervision and treatment lasts for about a year. The graduates have stayed clean and completed treatment. The people who don’t graduate have slipped – and gone back to jail to serve their original sentences.
“So far in Northern Gila County, out of the five graduates – only one has relapsed and gone back to prison,” said Judge Wolak.
The program hasn’t been fully implemented in Globe yet, although people can attend the therapy sessions through a Zoom connection. Only two people have graduated from the program in South County.
One of them is doing great said the probation officer attached to the program in south county. “He’s been clean for about a year. He calls me and texts me once in a while. It is a really good feeling hearing from him.”
But the second graduate relapsed and died from a fentanyl overdose.
“We did have a tragic situation,” said the probation officer. “We had an individual graduate who was doing so well – but within four months he was gone. You may be aware, it only takes one dose.”
Fentanyl remains at the root of the surge in overdose deaths. Even a small amount can stop your breathing – and it’s now found in lots of illegal street drugs, including fake prescription pain pills, cocaine, heroin and even meth. Lots of people dying of fentanyl overdoses don’t know they’ve taken it. Unfortunately, people build up a tolerance for opiates – leading to higher doses and a deeper addiction. Ironically, if you quit for a year or two – that tolerance goes away. So people who relapse often start off at the dose they were using when they quit – and so become more prone to a fatal dose.
In 2022, Gila County reported 27 non-fatal opiate overdoses and 25 overdose deaths. The county’s overdose rate is about 10% higher than the statewide average. The fatal overdose rate in Gila County is nearly double the statewide average.
Statewide in 2022, Arizona had 340 opioid deaths and 1,300 non-fatal overdoses.
The National Institutes of Health has published a summary of the attempt to reduce drug use through the criminal justice system, which has largely failed. The US locks up more people for using drugs than any other country in the world – but also suffers one of the highest drug addiction and overdose rates.
In 2011, drug offenses accounted for 1.5 million of the 12 million arrests in the US, according to the NIH summary. Another 4 million adults are on probation and 1 million on parole. The US has more than 2.3 million incarcerated adults.
The majority of people arrested in the US either have drugs on them or have a history of substance abuse – even if the arrest wasn’t specifically for a drug crime. More than 80% of state prison and local jail inmates have used illegal drugs – 55% of them in the month before their arrest. About 54% meet the diagnostic criteria for a substance abuse disorder.
The traditional passage through the criminal justice system – which usually doesn’t include treatment for either drug addiction or mental illness — has little impact on addiction, according to the NIH research summary. About 68% of drug offenders are re-arrested within three years of their release from prison.
So if only 20% of the participants in Gila County’s opiate court relapse – they’re beating the odds.
“To get four people being successful out of five, that is tremendous,” said Supervisor Steve Christensen.
“I totally support this,” said supervisor Woody Cline. “From a county standpoint, let me ask you this: Is there anything you guys need as far as expanding this program?”
“If there were an ability to get a lot more support services through Community Bridges and medication assisted treatment, that would make a big difference,” said Judge Wolak. “If there were more options in south county – that would certainly benefit the program. I don’t know if there’s anything you folks can do – but we’re working with Community Bridges to expand that program.”
Statewide statistics show that Gila County – like many rural counties – has fewer than half as many mental health providers per 1,000 population as urban counties. Gila County also has a relatively high percentage of people without medical insurance, which limits access to care.
