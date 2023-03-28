Gila County’s scrambling to stay ahead of its projects – from a brim-full landfill to a decaying historic building.
So the Board of Supervisors hastily approved another $300,000 contract to build a new road and scales for the main south county landfill – now nearly full to overflowing at its March 21 meeting.
The board also approved a $400,000 contract to put a whole new roof on a historic building in downtown Globe.
The landfill project has implications for north county, since the Buckhead Mesa Landfill here is also nearly full – and slated for expansion.
The Russell Gulch Landfill expansion project near Globe has been something of a thrill ride for the hard-pressed county’s public works department. The county put off planning for the expansion of the fast-filling landfill until the last possible moment – resulting in a whole sequence of borderline emergencies.
The county has prepared a new area to take the garbage and debris trucked to the landfill every day, but also has to build a new access road and install new scales to weigh all that trash. The existing landfill is so full that the county might have to haul the incoming garbage elsewhere while finishing the work on the expansion.
The job is now so rushed that the $300,000 contract to install new below-ground scales includes a $30,000 contingency in case the contractor has problems with the soil once he starts digging a hole for the new scales.
“This is one piece of the puzzle,” said Public Works Director Homero Vela. “We need the new scales and have a bypass road that we’ve built and we’ve purchased a scale house.”
Vela said the project should take 48 days to complete.
Vela said he plans to schedule a work study session focused on the ongoing landfill problems. The Buckhead Mesa Landfill is nearly at capacity, which would shift the garbage crisis from south to north.
“I want everyone to understand the fiscal status of our landfill operation – including the expansion of Buckhead Mesa in the future – just bring everything to the table so everyone can see that,” he said.
No large-scale recycling operations are running in Gila County – so lots of potentially recyclable material goes into the landfills. In addition, brush-clearing operations to reduce fire risk can generate lots of waste. In north county, a burn pit handles much of that waste. In south county, a lot of the biomass has been going into the landfill.
The supervisors also approved a second expensive contract, this one to replace the roof of a county-owned building in Globe. The two-story building dates back to 1929 – just as the Great Depression got underway.
A wide-open mining town, Globe was established in 1876 and became the county seat in 1881. The town amassed a Wild West history, after the discovery of silver and later copper prompted the government to lop it off of the San Carlos Apache Reservation. Ike Clanton – who survived the gunfight at the OK Corral in Tombstone, met his end nearby at the hands of a deputy sheriff. Both Geronimo and the Apache Kid had connections to Globe. The Apache Kid was tried there – but escaped before he reached prison in Yuma.
The county owns the 8,000 square-foot Michaelson Building at the corner of Broad and E. Sycamore Street. The town hopes to create workspace as a business incubator and welcome center in the building. The building has previously served as a grocery store, clothing store and county attorney’s office.
The $400,000 roof replacement will rely on $150,000 from the Freeport-McMoRan mining company and $241,000 from the American Rescue Plan, the federal pandemic economic relief program.
Sun Valley Builders, based in Scottsdale, won the contract.
