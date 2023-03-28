No good deed goes unpunished.
So naturally, Gila County’s long, frustrating, innovative effort to keep the place from burning down has suffered some setbacks and scrapes – kind of like crawling through a smoldering manzanita thicket on hands and knees.
But, hey, we’re making progress.
After a couple of months of back-and-forth, the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved the bid package to find a contractor to build foundations for new water tanks for fire trucks and dip ponds for helicopters. The water tanks would replace its existing system of 14, aging surplus Army water bladders. The water stations provide a way to snuff out would-be wildfires while they’re still small.
The board also accepted a $154,000 state and federal grant to fund its emergency management office – which in Rim Country mostly means managing wildfires, post-wildfire flooding and the evacuations they provoke. The county will have to kick in a 50% match – giving it $300,00 and change to fund a county disaster coordinator, train firefighters and come up with evacuation plans.
This offered another little window into the wonders of bureaucracy. It took the state nine months into the fiscal year to actually pass the money along to the county, according to Josh Beck, who’s head of the county’s public health and emergency services department.
“We’re finally getting the money now for the fiscal year that started nine months ago, through no fault of our own,” observed Beck.
Despite the leisurely workings of the bureaucracy, wildfire’s an urgent matter in Gila County. National studies have rated communities like Pine and Payson among the most fire-threatened in the country – with a hazard rating greater than that of Paradise, Calif. – before a wildfire burned it to the ground and killed more than 80 people as they fled or huddled in ill-prepared homes. The size and intensity of wildfires in the west has been growing steadily for the past 20 years.
The county still hasn’t adopted a Firewise brush-clearing ordinance or a fire-hardened building code. Studies show both of those steps make it much less likely embers from a nearby wildfire will set whole blocks on fire – as they did in Paradise. The Payson Ranger District has in the past 20 years cleared good buffer zones around most of the biggest communities – but embers from a wildfire can rain down on overgrown lots and poorly designed porches and rooflines from a mile beyond the limits of the community.
Moreover, the Forest Service and the county also have not provided back-door, county-maintained wildfire escape routes from communities like Beaver Valley, Whispering Pines, East Verde Park, Geronimo Park and others – even though the county approved all those unincorporated subdivisions in the midst of thickly overgrown forests.
The years of discussion centered on the slowly failing system of water bladders has underscored the slow response of the layers of bureaucracy to even an urgent problem – like the annual Russian Roulette of the fire season.
The county set up the first of the water bladders almost 20 years ago. They’ve provided the water to head off several potentially disastrous fires near neighborhoods, even as fire seasons have grown ever more destructive. However, the scrounged up, surplus bladders have been falling prey to time and vandals.
So in March of 2022, Gila County sweet talked Sen. Mark Kelly into earmarking $609,000 in federal infrastructure money to replace the water bladders with water tanks – a much longer-lasting solution.
Hooray. We’re saved.
Well, not really.
The money went to the U.S. Forest Service, to bundle up and pass along to Gila County.
But this meant that the Forest Service grant rules apply.
As it turns out, this means Gila County had to come up with a $609,000 match, according to the staff report attached to the Tuesday agenda item.
That brings the potential total for the project to $1.2 million.
County staff at that point concluded the county should replace the water bladders with four 5,000-gallon water storage tanks in each of 14 locations that lack a ready supply of water to refill fire water tenders. Some of the sites will also have dip tanks of ponds for helicopters.
The contract modification approved on Tuesday added the cost of preparing foundations for those 56 water storage tanks to the already gathered bids for the water tanks.
“Due to the age and condition of our current water tanks and storage systems that the USFS uses for quick wildfire suppression and response in high-risk areas of Gila County, this project will greatly assist in upgrading those systems throughout the country,” concluded the staff report.
“We brought this to the supervisors a few months ago,” said Beck. “We have quotes for the tanks themselves. There’s only one part left – so we’re looking for a quote for the pads for these. We’ll get the final costs together and come back with the final reports for the two options.”
It looks like that’s going to happen before the onset of another fire season. The US Weather Services suggests we’re about to flip into an El Niño weather pattern – which often comes with a dangerous fire season. The wet winter has already produced lush growth of grasses – which could become tinder for wildfires if a warm spring dries out the grass and the monsoons come late.
“So I’m excited about this one,” said Supervisor Steve Christensen. “This is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite a long time. It’s just exciting to be moving forward to a more permanent solution to this issue.”
