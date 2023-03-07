Read more about the variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with Gila County Government. There are dozens of jobs ranging from part-time and entry-level clerk positions to mechanics, heavy equipment operators, department managers and directors.
Gila County jobs based in Payson include:
• Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator in Star Valley (with another position based in Tonto Basin); $39,186 to $48,983
• Human Resources Liaison for the Sheriff’s Office; $34,431 to $43,039
• Records Clerk for the Sheriff’s Office; $32,398 to $40,498
• Records Supervisor for the Sheriff’s Office; $44,387 to $55,484
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works; $52,362 to $65,453
• Professional Standards Investigator; $76,719 to $95,899
• Deputy Probation Officer I; $50,066 to $62,583;
• Deputy Sheriff; $54,772 to $68,908
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office Detention Department; $80,347 to $100,433
• Detention Officer; $45,960 to $55,089
Applications are conveniently online, but anyone who has trouble using the online portal is welcome to call Gila County Human Resources staff at 928-402-4253 or email employment@gilacountyaz.gov.
The county’s job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs – on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device. Job seekers can now sign up with the NEOGOV; find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up an account, input education and work history – and that background information remains in the account for any and all jobs applied for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out those same fields of information on future, or multiple, applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions of special interest. For example, be notified any time an accounting clerk or mechanic position becomes available. Create an account today using a personal email and test-drive the process.
