Gila County expects to get another $900,000 in grants to stop the steady rise in drug trafficking and overdose deaths.
The grants would basically allow the county to continue its current approach – which hasn’t been working.
Gila County has among the highest drug overdose death rates in the state, driven by the ongoing surge in fentanyl – a synthetic opiate. One reason Gila County has such a high death rate is that police officers and paramedics are much less likely than first responders in other counties to use the opiate antidote Narcan when they encounter an overdose victim.
Moreover, the associated increase in drug trafficking has also resulted in a surge in gang activity in the county.
The most recent statewide figures show Gila County had the highest opiate overdose death rate in the state in 2021 – 34.4 per 100,000.
The statistics in the most recent report on the task force indicates that despite years of task force operations, drug overdoses, overdose deaths, gang activity, and drug seizures have increased dramatically.
Unfortunately, the county also suffers a critical lack of drug treatment, education and diversion programs. In part, that reflects the county’s high poverty rates and large percentage of residents without medical insurance. It also reflects the rural nature of the 53,000-resident county – with a critical lack of counselors, treatment programs, primary care providers and specialists like psychiatrists and psychologists.
Gila County has one mental health practitioner for each 1,540 residents – half the statewide average.
The Board of Supervisors at the Tuesday, April 4 meeting approved three different grant applications, all a continuation of the effort to build and maintain drug, major crimes and gang units involving both the sheriff’s office and police departments in Payson, Globe, Miami and Superior.
The grants include $840,000 for the county’s Drug, Gang and Violent Crimes Task Force, which would include a roughly $200,000 county match.
The task force has been operating for years with the annual grant of state and federal funds, which goes almost entirely to pay for police officers’ salaries. The task force includes a commander from the sheriff’s department, four detectives, (one from Globe) and four K9 units with drug-sniffing dogs
In the current fiscal year, the task force made about 1,400 stops – 81% of then on highways used by a network of drug smugglers to move drugs from State Route 77, State Route 87 and State Route 73. Those stops resulted in 201 arrests. That works out to about $4,000 in grant support for each arrest.
The report on the task force operations for 2020-21 documented a 315% increase in methamphetamine seizures and an 852% increase in fentanyl pills seized, bringing the total to 1.7 million pills. The estimated street value of the drugs seized has risen from $21 for each grant-dollar to an estimated $266 worth of drugs for each dollar spent, according to the application.
Yet Gila County hospitalizations due to a fentanyl overdose rose 84% between 2013 and 2019 – compared to a 48% rise statewide.
The increase in smuggling of meth and fentanyl has also helped drive an increase in gang activity in the county. The Task Force documented a 69% increase in gang membership in the past year. The “outlaw” motorcycle gangs Loose Cannons and Loners have begun operating in Gila County – often in association with an established network of Hells Angeles. Much of that activity is concentrated in South County. In addition, factions of the “Bloods” and “Crips” gangs continue to operate on the San Carlos, Tonto Apache and White Mountains Apache reservations, according to the task force reports. The grant also covers various public information efforts, training and undercover investigations.
The grant will go mostly to cover the salaries of officers – roughly $586,000 of the $840,000. That includes $133,000 for the commander, $110,000 for the sergeant, $99,000 for each detective and $54,000 for an accounting clerk – plus about $153,000 for benefits. The participating law enforcement agencies will provide $143,000 in matching funds.
The supervisors approved two other grants as well.
One intergovernmental agreement will provide $40,000 to add a Globe Police Department officer to the task force. That’s the match amount – which Globe will repay to the county.
The supervisors also approved a $25,000 grant to pay for overtime costs for traffic officers – like manning Drunk Driving or speed enforcement operations on holidays.
The U.S. has among the highest drug use rates in the industrialized world – but spends less on treatment and education. The U.S. approach leans heavily on law enforcement and incarceration. The U.S. has the highest overall incarceration rate in the world. People convicted of drug crimes account for about 20% of the prison population at any one time – but about 31% of the new prison admissions each year. Overall, the U.S. incarceration rate’s about 655 per 100,000 compared to 104 in Canada. The U.S. has 21% of the world’s prisoners – but just 4.4% of its population.
A report by the Commonwealth Fund of 11 high-income countries world-wide concluded:
• A quarter of U.S. adults report having a mental health diagnosis or are experiencing emotional distress – the highest rate among 11 other industrialized countries.
• U.S. adults are among the most likely to seek help for emotional distress, but also the most likely to report they couldn’t find or afford help.
• The U.S. has among the worst mental health-related outcomes, with the highest suicide rate and the second highest drug-related death rate.
• The U.S. has the lowest supply of mental health workers – particularly psychologists and psychiatrists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!