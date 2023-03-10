So – on one hand – the numbers look pretty good.
The money Gila County has to maintain its sprawling 756 miles of paved and gravel roads has risen steadily since the 2016.
The county now gets $8.5 million from the gas tax, vehicle license tax and a voter-approved half-cent sales tax – compared to maybe $5 million in 2016.
Happy days – right?
Well, not really, Public Works Director Homero Vela told the Gila County Board of Supervisors last week at a study session.
The road repair revenue has not quite returned to the $8.6 million the county had to spend in 2006, before the “Great Recession” upended county finances.
Well, that still doesn’t sound too bad.
Except the county’s road network has increased from 715 miles to 756 miles in the interim – a roughly 6% increase. And inflation has ticked along at 2.5% annually – which has added 45% to the cost of just about everything the county does. So the county would need a budget of $13.5 million to be in the same position as it was in 2006.
“We’re almost back to where we were in 2006, but we’ve got more miles to maintain and 45% inflation in those 18 years. What took a dollar to buy then now takes $1.45 – especially if you’re dealing with petroleum products,” said Vela.
The county-maintained road network includes 179 miles of paved and 577 miles of unpaved roads.
So what we have here is a situation.
Oh – and by the way – the road system is kind of a mess, since for decades the county has accepted responsibility for roads kind of higgledy piggledy. As a result, the county is trying to maintain miles of roads that are poorly engineered, prone to washouts, magnets for potholes and difficult to upgrade without starting all over, said Vela.
“We’ve accepted roads as county dirt roads that don’t meet the standard for a road. They don’t have the proper width. They don’t have the proper drainage – and they’re almost impossible to maintain. I went to a road up in Pine: That road points right at a house – and the two ditches on each side are pointed right at the residential structure. If we were to take over that road, we’d end up with liability for that drainage. Otherwise, it comes in as a primitive road – and it stays that way forever.”
As if that’s not bad enough, the plague of wildfires in an overgrown forest have added major headaches when it comes to road maintenance. Post-fire floods have inflicted millions of dollars of damage on roads all across the county – especially in areas charred by the Bush and Telegraph fires. The county doesn’t have the money to undertake multi-million-dollar repair projects – so it is waiting and hoping for federal grants.
But Vela laid out a series of cost-saving measures – in hopes of at least keeping up with the maintenance demands on the existing network, which didn’t get even the normal maintenance during the lean post-recession years.
For starters, he suggested the county use its current cushion of pandemic relief money from the federal government to do the environmental analysis needed to add to the network of Forest Service sand and gravel pits the county relies on for road repair and resurfacing materials.
About 458 miles of county roads are on Forest Service land – which has made the county and the Forest Service partners of convenience. The county gets nearly free road materials from six sand and gravel pits scattered across the county. But the county covers 5,000 square miles, which means it can cost a lot to haul the sand and gravel to the road that needs repair.
Vela suggested the county pay up front for the environmental analysis necessary to open up one to three new pits on Forest Service land – to cut the haul-cost on the roads that need maintenance.
Supervisor Woody Cline suggested doing the analysis on six pits rather than just one. “I think we have the money to do stuff like this – and this is probably the one shot of ever getting anything done. We rely heavily on those pits. I’ve been here six years and we looked at the pits my first year and we still haven’t done it. We really need to look at it and get as much mileage out of it as we can.”
The public works department is also trying innovative solutions like buying drones that can dramatically reduce the cost of surveying and creating maps for projects. The county in 2015 hired a contractor to do a survey for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill expansion. That cost $3,600 and took a month. The county used a drone for a similar project in 2022. That cost $1,300 and took three days.
The county has also started to chip seal roads with county crews instead of relying on outside contractors – which should save a couple hundred thousand a year. However, it means money up front to buy the oil and specialized gravel chips.
Vela noted that the county needs to chip seal its paved roads every 5-10 years to extend the life of the road. To keep up with the need, the county would have to chip seal 18 miles per year. Instead, the county has been sealing about 10 miles of road annually.
Cline wondered whether the county should consider “double chip sealing” more roads. “How long would that last? I know there’s concern about (snow) plowing chipped roads – what do you think?”
“A double-chip road with a good base can last five to seven years – but if the base isn’t any good, I’ve seen chip sealed roads unravel next year. Then later on you want to pave the road – but when you double chip sealed it you didn’t engineer the road. You need to have all the road geometry figured out so that our liability is satisfied that we are not allowing higher speeds on a road that’s not meant for higher speed. So you don’t want to double-chip seal a road today – and then pave it tomorrow. We need to look at our ordinances.”
