The Gila County Board of Supervisors upheld a $5,000 fine imposed on a Tonto Village woman who failed to get a $1,000 building permit before remodeling her home.

Donna Smigel offered a rambling, sometimes confused, defense over Zoom, complaining that the county often sent to the wrong address various notices telling her to stop work and get a permit.

