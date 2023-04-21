The Gila County Board of Supervisors upheld a $5,000 fine imposed on a Tonto Village woman who failed to get a $1,000 building permit before remodeling her home.
Donna Smigel offered a rambling, sometimes confused, defense over Zoom, complaining that the county often sent to the wrong address various notices telling her to stop work and get a permit.
“It’s unfair you guys are asking that – that we need to follow the rules when you are not following them. I understand there are emails. There is nothing in there. Nothing. It does not even matter.”
The county got a tip that she was doing interior remodeling work and sent a series of letters and emails to her over five months, telling her she had to submit plans for the remodel to the county building department.
The case went before Hearing Officer Donald Voakes, who on Feb. 17 issued a judgement in favor of the county. The violation for not getting a permit came to $5,060 – which included an initial $500 fine plus $80 a day for almost two months between the final notice and the hearing.
The Board of Supervisors rejected Smigel’s defense that focused mostly on the misdirected notices and upheld the hearing officer’s findings.
The whole hearing mostly brushed past the core issue – Smigel’s assertion that she was just doing some painting and tile work and couldn’t afford to pay the $1,000 permit fee.
Chief Building Official Randall Pluimer, in the hearing, was unable to confirm how much the building permit would have cost if she had applied for the permit when she was first notified.
At one point, Supervisor Woody Cline said, “I’m going to ask you one simple question. Randy claims you were told that all you had to do to fix this problem was come in and get a permit.”
“It was $1,000,” she said. “It might as well have been a million dollars. I didn’t have it. Then they said, forget it. She’s had enough time. And I looked at the documents with the wrong address and I thought, this is ridiculous.”
“Putting the address aside,” said Cline, “the question from me…”
“Everything was wrong,” interrupted Smigel. “All the addresses were wrong. Unbelievable.”
Earlier in the hearing, she said she had learned that the person who reported her remodeling work to the county was a former roommate against whom she had received an order of protection.
She often struggled to cope the Zoom hearing. Right off the bat she said, “who are you guys? I don’t know anything.”
Cline asked staff,”has she been briefed on this procedure.”
“No,” answered Smigel. “I was told I was going to be talking to someone. I’m not sure who you guys are. Who’s talking?”
Pluimer interjected, “a notice of the procedure was sent to her.”
“And they were delivered to her by hand?” asked Cline.
“Sir?” said Pluimer.
Smigel interjected, “I just want to know who you guys are – and who is the guy talking really fast?”, apparently referring to Pluimer. “I got a little notice on my doorstep. I found out I was turned in anonymously by someone who used to live with me – I have a protective order against him. I went to the sheriff’s office to complain about this. But there’s nothing I can do.”
She said she’s disabled and has no money – and was hospitalized in the middle of the months of the dispute.
“I found out the constable was trying to serve me and I went to his office to pick up the notice and it was another wrong address. Then we went to have another meeting and there was no give and take, no back and forth. And there was another notice, but I think it was delivered to my neighbor because I found it under the snow at my gate. I had looked at the procedures for the hearing officer, which both state that – I’m not going to read it to you because you can’t understand it so fast – but it said certified mail to the address on file. And it ended up going by regular mail. That didn’t happen.”
However, her dogged focus on the incorrect addresses did not impress the supervisors.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said, “so in my assessment – you are guilty of building without a permit. I know people who have purchased property and were charged with building without a permit for things that were done by two owners before them – and you’re still libel for that.
“I was just doing tile and such inside. And you weren’t following your own rules,” she said.
“But if you hadn’t built without a permit – we wouldn’t be having any of this,” countered Humphrey.
Supervisor Steve Christensen said, “you have admitted to being in violation and have not taken care of the situation in a timely manner. You may complain about your address – but I have a one-inch stack of emails. It’s clear to me that you knew what you needed to do and decided not to do it – and so you’re here today to convince us you had an address wrong. You’ve not convinced me that you’re not in violation and need to pay the fines.”
“This is not something I do every day,” said Smigel. “I’ve worked very hard on all this. My problem is that the person that I …it wasn’t the same person. She knew. She said, ‘I did not do this.’ It is unfair – that you have a code, handbook, where you say you have to follow the rules and you violate all of them. I was not notified like you were supposed to. All the addresses were wrong. It wasn’t twice. It was four times. It is unfair.”
But Supervisor Cline said, “it is quite apparent that you have been contacted.”
With that, the supervisors voted unanimously to uphold the $5,060 fine.
