Saving money isn’t cheap.
So the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a $138,000 contract to buy new software and support so people can search county records online – instead of schlepping down to the county offices.
The new software will allow people to search for public records involving everything from police reports to building plans and permits. Residents can then save the files digitally or print them out at home or office.
Thank the federal government – since the county will use money from the American Rescue Plan – which blunted the impact of the pandemic on the economy and left the county with money for all kinds of projects. In this case – the county worker can’t get COVID if you look it up at home.
The county received 17 bids – some as high as $1 million — to set up the online records system. This doesn’t include the cost of actually digitizing all those records, which is covered by a separate contract.
The company providing the existing online search system provided the lowest bid — $138,240. The company even agreed to a roughly $23,000 discount, since the county had long been a loyal customer, according to Randall Pluimer, with the community development department.
“We had a vast array of numbers,” said Pluimer, which could explain why it took more than seven months to analyze the bids and seek approval from the Supervisors.
The county first established a digital record system in 1997 – with the records sitting on servers the county owned or rented. The new system will upload the records to the cloud – lurking in some massive server farms that sustain the global internet.
“We’re still on the net, where everything’s sitting on a server and hopefully that doesn’t crash or do what they do. But they’re becoming extinct. It’s a cloud-based system now,” said Pluimer.”
In theory, this means people won’t have to show up in county offices and get a county worker to look up paper files – and maybe print out the subdivision map, or the building plans, or the easement agreement in question.
“You’d be surprised how much time goes into responding to public records requests,” said Pluimer. “They come in and get the stuff and then throw it away and get more stuff every time they need something. Now, they’ll be able to look it up, print it out and have it at their office.”
It’ll take about a year to set up the new system – but it should reduce the overall county work load once it’s in place.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said “this is a good thing for people looking to buy property. Although from my standpoint, every time I go to do something somebody gives me a job: If you need something, go look it up yourself. That’s where the whole world is going. All I need is another job.”
Pluimer noted that Central Square Solutions gave the county a nice extra discount as a reward for being one of the first agencies to buy the company’s software back in the 1990s.
“We were a beta user – we demoed a lot of stuff for them. They used us as guinea pigs – so we were able to knock that price down.”
The county will pay $103,000 for the system and $38,000 for the maintenance.
And if you want a copy of the contract – you can find it online in about a year (or download the agenda packet).
Then you can print it out.
If you’ve got enough toner cartridge ink.
Turns out- everything costs something.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
