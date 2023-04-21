Gila County’s effort to create a veteran’s retreat center in Young to serve veterans from all over the country has gotten a big boost from Congress.
Bipartisan bills to require the Forest Service to transfer 233 acres of land to Gila County have started their long march through an otherwise bitterly divided Congress.
In the House, newly elected Rep. Eli Crane sponsored the bill.
In the Senate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly teamed up to co-sponsor the bill.
“Transferring this land to Gila County boosts the economy and opens the door for new veterans’ support services in the region. I’ll keep working to create a healthy Arizona economy and ensure veterans get the support and benefits they’ve earned,” said Sinema, a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs’ Committee.
Gila County has been working on converting a historic ranger station and outbuildings into a retreat center it hopes will provide a refuge for veterans and their families – especially for veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and other service-related disabilities.
The Pleasant Valley Administrative Site will one day host retreat center, events and a VA mobile clinic.
At the Senator’s Rural Development Working Group launch, Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline presented Sinema with a framed copper splash in appreciation for her support of the Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat Project.
The FS Pleasant Valley (PV) Administration Site consists of 17 buildings, some of which are on the National Registry of Historic Places (NRHP), and associated acreage. The PV Administration Site is no longer occupied by the National Forest Service. All administrative functions for the Pleasant Valley Ranger District are located in Young, and the ranger station was relocated to Payson. If the land is conveyed to Gila County, the buildings listed in the NRHP will be removed from the registry.
The county is currently leasing the site and working on the overhaul of the facilities. The Pleasant Valley Administrative site was built in 1919. The county earmarked $1 million in federal pandemic relief money to upgrade the buildings – including a complete overhaul of the septic system.
The transfer of the additional federal land would expand the grounds and perhaps allow development of an RV park and other facilities for longer-term stays at the retreat center.
The county has also hired a consultant to help figure out how to market the facility nationally, since Gila County doesn’t have enough veterans locally to fully utilize the facility – specially in Young, a rural community of about 400.
The US Census Bureau says that about 5,200 veterans live in all of Gila County, which works out to about 10% of the total population. Nationally, about 6% of the adult population has served in the military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!