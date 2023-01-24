The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a lease with Gila House to turn a county building into transitional housing to help the homeless get their feet back on the ground.
The county will use $650,000 in state and federal funding to convert the unused county building at 1483 Maple Street in Globe into emergency shelter and transitional housing, to give people a safe place to stay until they can start over and get a place of their own.
Gila House already runs several shelters for the homeless, people coping with disasters and people seeking escape from violent relationships – relying mostly on various state and federal grants and private donations.
The supervisors approved the lease agreement at the Jan. 17 meeting. The lease will continue until July while Gila House can complete modifications. The lease can be renewed for up to six years – at which time the county may donate the property to the group.
“The primary mission of the Gila County Community Services Department is to administer, promote, and partner with local agencies, when possible, to help alleviate poverty. Due to the results of the 2021-2022 Gila County Community Needs Assessment, the Community Services Department’s primary goal is to promote affordable housing, said the staff report submitted by Malissa Buzan.
The county has concentrated in South County its support for efforts to reduce homelessness and provide transitional housing. North county has no established rehousing program for the homeless – although the Payson Warming Center provides meals and services for the homeless. The Warming Center had operated a shelter providing overnight beds in cooperation with a local church, but hasn’t been able to maintain that program.
Payson also has the Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter, which provides emergency and transitional housing for women fleeing violent relationships. The shelter is sustained by mix of state and federal funding plus private donations.
The countywide Homeless Task Force estimates that on any given day roughly 50 people are living on the streets or in the woods in Gila County. The Task Force estimates that the number’s growing, despite the full-employment economy. In part, that reflects the rising cost of housing – as well as the loss of units at the low end of the price range.
The Task Force notes that seniors account for perhaps a third of people who seek help either to obtain housing – or avoid becoming homeless.
The problem of homelessness remains less visible in Northern Gila County, with many people living in the woods and avoiding police and official notice. The population tends to swell in the summer and decline in the winter – with people shifting from the Valley to the high country depending on the seasons.
One survey estimated that 500 homeless people died in the Phoenix area in the first half of 2022, with about 10% of those deaths involving a homicide. Surveys suggest that the number of homeless people in the Valley has tripled since 2016. The homeless accounted for 40% of the 339 people in the state who died from heat stroke. About 160 of the people who died in the first half of 2022 were older than 55. Suicides accounted for another 13 deaths.
The survey by Axios also documented 517 deaths for all of 2021.
