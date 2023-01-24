The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a lease with Gila House to turn a county building into transitional housing to help the homeless get their feet back on the ground.

The county will use $650,000 in state and federal funding to convert the unused county building at 1483 Maple Street in Globe into emergency shelter and transitional housing, to give people a safe place to stay until they can start over and get a place of their own.

