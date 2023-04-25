jobs

The Gila County Board of Supervisors recently approved about $200,000 worth of state and federal grant applications for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office will get a little help when it comes to keeping the 911 emergency communications system running smoothly – and patrolling the vast tracks of Forest Service land in the county.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved about $200,000 worth of state and federal grant applications at its meeting last week, which will bolster the sheriff’s department budget.

