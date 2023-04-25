The Gila County Sheriff’s Office will get a little help when it comes to keeping the 911 emergency communications system running smoothly – and patrolling the vast tracks of Forest Service land in the county.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved about $200,000 worth of state and federal grant applications at its meeting last week, which will bolster the sheriff’s department budget.
Of course, the money from the state’s 911 emergency communications system and the Forest Service amount to a drop in the sheriff’s budget bucket — which amounts to roughly $14 million, most of which goes to its 146 full-time employees.
The Forest Service pays the county about $75,000 annually to help patrol Forest Service lands in the county. Gila County covers about 4,800 square miles. The Forest Service owns about 56% of that land – some 2,500 square miles.
But the Forest Service has only a couple of law enforcement rangers to patrol that great sprawl of federally owned land.
“We have an agreement to patrol Forest Service roads and stuff,” said Lt. Dennis Newman in seeking approval of the annual agreement. “We’re not getting an increase in funding – all we’re asking you to approve is a name change.”
That puzzled Supervisor Woody Cline. “So this is an agreement we’ve had for years – why the name change?”
“A good question,” said Newman with a shrug. “It is to comply with their data requirements – not ours.”
Cline shook his head. “In the rural areas today – you see offroad side-by-sides tearing up stuff – all of that. It’s a huge issue. And you never see a Forest Service LEO (law enforcement officer). We don’t see them around anywhere. Maybe we can help with that.”
“Every year we push the Forest Service to increase funding,” said Sarah White, the county’s chief administrative officer.
“Well, maybe we can increase it ourselves someday,” said Cline.
Not only does the reckless use of off-road vehicles result in fatal accidents almost every summer – but they can tear up trails built for hikers and mountain bikers. Damage by careless use of ATVs has caused extensive damage to the Payson Area Trails System trails in the forest. The Forest Service has designated most of the PATS trails for non-motorized use – but the trails have almost no signs and no one enforces the ban.
The Supervisors also approved an extension of its annual grant from the State 911 office. The county will get $67,000 and Payson will get $71,000 to run the existing 911 dispatch centers. The county recently upgraded its communications system with new equipment and software.
“This year our funding has been reduced a little bit because of the reduced cost,” said Debra Williams, the county’s 911 coordinator.
The $138,000 will cover basic operating costs for the two dispatch centers, which handle emergency traffic for cities and fire departments throughout the county. The grant comes from the Arizona Strategic Enterprise Technology 911 Program Office.
Both Payson and Gila County are working on assorted projects to improve communications. The county’s geography imposes all kinds of challenges for the communications networks – as does the number of small fire districts struggling to cope with the high volume of calls stemming from the influx of visitors and the major state highways passing through the area.
Gila County will seek additional money to develop a backup system when the main network fails, but hasn’t yet worked out the cost estimates.
