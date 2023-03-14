Seems like Gila County Supervisor meetings include a lot of trash talk lately.
Really. Like literally. Trash talk.
Rain. High 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 2:29 am
Seems like Gila County Supervisor meetings include a lot of trash talk lately.
Really. Like literally. Trash talk.
So the Board of Supervisors approved a plan to spend $1,000 per truck load to haul trash from the Russell Gulch landfill in Globe all the way down to Apache Junction.
At least they’re not hauling it to the local Buckhead Mesa Landfill – since Buckhead Mesa is nearly out of room.
The board approved the amended contract, with the Russell Gulch landfill likely to just flat run out of room within two months.
And that’s no small matter. The Globe landfill is currently getting 80 tons of refuse and debris every day.
The county sought bids from four contractors to set the per-truckload rate – and awarded the bid to Northstar Transport.
Originally, the county planned to haul the garbage to the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, but then got to thinking. Buckhead will fill up in a year or two. The county’s working on plans to expand the landfill and possibly open another location. But hauling garbage from Globe north to Pine will only hasten that day.
Besides, the Apache Junction landfill’s actually closer, reported Public Works Director Homero Vela.
The hauling company had no objection to the change in destination.
Vela noted that the county will have to use an excavator or loader to scoop up the garbage and dump it in the NorthStar truck – since Russell Gulch doesn’t have a transfer station or a tipper.
Vela said the contract will probably cover four, 20-ton loads a day at a cost of $4,000. The trucks will have a 2.5-hour drive to deliver the load of trash to Apache Junction. “Russell Gulch Landfill will have to pay their fees – but it will save space in the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, which is more important at this time.”
This will buy the county time to expand its existing landfills in both Globe and Rim Country.
Rim Country lacks a comprehensive recycling system, so lots of potentially recyclable materials end up in the landfill. In addition, floods and wildfires have increased the flow of debris and biomass into the landfills – filling them even more quickly.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
Consulting Publications Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!