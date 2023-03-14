Young Veteran's Center

Gila County is turning a cluster of Forest Service buildings in Young into a veterans retreat. But work can’t proceed before the county completes an emergency $162,000 repair of the septic system.

 Gila County

Gila County’s million-dollar effort to turn an old Forest Service building into a veterans retreat has hit a $162,000 snag.

The septic system is overwhelmed.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.