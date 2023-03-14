Gila County’s million-dollar effort to turn an old Forest Service building into a veterans retreat has hit a $162,000 snag.
The septic system is overwhelmed.
So last week the supervisors approved an emergency plan to overhaul the septic system, dispensing with the normally required competitive bidding.
The supervisors also granted County Manager James Menlove the authority to approve contracts up to $100,000 as the project manager for the veterans retreat.
The county leased the old Pleasant Valley Ranger Station at the end of 2021, intending to fix up the historic buildings and create a veterans retreat – relying mostly on American Rescue Plan funding during the pandemic.
The Pleasant Valley Administrative Site was built in 1919, and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1993. The county entered a 20-year lease, which includes a number of buildings – including the district office and ranger’s residence, a shed, a barn, crew quarters and roads – not to mention the septic system.
The plan calls for creating a peaceful respite for veterans suffering from disabilities, as well as assorted services for veterans and their families.
Young is a community of about 400 at the end of a long dirt road.
The county last September earmarked $1 million in ARPA funding for the center.
However, the county has now discovered that it has to fix the septic system before it can move forward with any of the other work.
So the county declared a public health emergency to speed up work on the septic system. Three of the key pumps on the system aren’t working. The emergency declaration allowed the county to give a contract to Earthquest Plumbing and Pumping without going through the normal bid process – which would have caused a two-month delay, according to the staff report.
“The contractor will make the system operation and verify that there is proper flow drainage,” said the staff report. Earthquest Plumbing has already been to the site and provided an estimate.
“A formal bid process will cause at least a two-month delay, if not longer, because other contractors would need time to travel to Young to provide an estimate,” said the staff report. “The current extreme weather conditions have created dangerous road conditions and, at times, road closures. Additionally, there are only a few contractors that understand the specialized system that the county has in the Young area.”
The existing system probably dates back to the 1950s. The buildings and RV spaces added in 1988 were connected to the system. The Forest Service plans don’t include any “specific details” about the “wastewater pump, tank, control or lagoon components.”
The system hasn’t operated since the county bought it – and several “high water events” have raised water levels above the tank top. The county can’t really inspect the system until it’s pumped out.
Maybe that’s the moral of the story.
Lease a historic building and, well, stuff happens.
