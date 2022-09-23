The Gila County Board of Supervisors moved two major road projects forward at its Sept. 20 meeting. One gets the Control Road in Whispering Pines paved; the other funds continuing efforts to create a regional public transportation authority.
Steve Sanders, director of the county’s public works department, presented the paving project. He said Gila County entered a Forest Road Cooperative Agreement in February 2020 in order to improve and maintain listed Forest Service roads.
At the meeting, Sanders sought approval of the BOS for a USDA Forest Service Road Project Agreement cooperation in the Four Forest Restoration Initiative Control Road Surfacing.
The work is for the design and construction associated with the paving of a section of Forest Service Road 64 from its intersection with FSR 199 moving west to its intersection with FSR 32 (approximately 0.65 miles) and moving east to its intersection with FSR 1190 (approximately 0.48 miles). The total paving of FSR 64 from FSR 32 to FSR 1190 is roughly 1.03 miles.
This surfacing project should reduce dust for all homes in the area, improve the road infrastructure and enhance public health and safety.
The cost of the project is $1.5 million, and is expected to take two years to complete.
Regional transportation authority
The approval of the BOS was sought for an intergovernmental agreement with Central Arizona Governments to provide financial assistance in the amount of $33,279.78 to continue the regional public transportation authority project.
Over the past several years, the public transportation operating within Gila County has been delineated between the north and the south and does not function as a countywide public transportation service to support the residents of all Gila County communities. Current funding for both public transportation services is also left to public entities and private nonprofit entities who are willing to participate. To provide a regional public transportation solution that is efficient and cost-effective, Central Arizona Governments has engaged a consulting firm AECOM, to develop the creation of a regional public transportation authority.
Central Arizona Governments is requesting the county’s financial support to continue with this effort.
A regional public transportation plan that is efficient, cost-effective, and provides for a funding mechanism that supports transportation for Gila County communities is the desired outcome of the project.
James Menlove, county manager, told the BOS the goal is to have the structure of the proposed transit authority in place to become operational by Jan. 1, 2023. There are no plans to expand routes. Additionally, the plan is to have all participating communities “pay to play” — if a town or city has residents using the service, it will need to contribute funds.
“This is being driven by the Payson Senior Center. It decided to get out of the public transit service business. Now the Beeline Bus service in northern Gila County is overseen by the Town of Payson,” Menlove said.
The BOS was told by Travis Ashbaugh, who is working on the project, by forming a regional public transportation authority, money could be saved. Those funds eventually might be used to expand services.
The supervisors approved giving the project the $33,280 requested.
