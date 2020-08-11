There were two COVID-19 related deaths in Payson this week along with 38 new cases, local public health investigators with Gila County Health and Emergency Management confirmed.
COVID-19 was attributed to one death and was the probable cause of a second death.
“We have confirmed a total of 40 deaths in Gila County; 36 are non-tribal and 4 are tribal,” according to county health’s Aug. 11 report.
Updated COVID-19 activity showed 37 additional cases confirmed in Payson this week through Wednesday, with 27 of those cases reported Tuesday.
“This (the confirmation of 27 new cases in one day) was a bit of a unique dataset,” said Josh Beck, Gila County Division of Health and Emergency Management manager of emergency management, public health emergency preparedness, epidemiology and communicable disease.
“These cases were delayed in reporting due to Ponderosa Family Care switching testing labs and the new lab was not set up to report to Arizona Department of Health Services. All of the cases hit at once and most of these are already recovered in MEDSIS (a communicable disease surveillance system and reporting tool set up by ADHS). There were a few epidemiolocal unlinked cases in a family of four, three, and two that were in the numbers, but there was no known connection between those family clusters,” Beck said.
This week, a local pastor confirmed he and his family had all tested positive for the virus, although they only had minor symptoms.
The latest information identifies 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county’s seven long-term care facilities along with 23 deaths. Most of the cases, 76, were among residents; with 43 staff testing positive for the disease. The facilities have seen 83 cases recover and two hospitalizations.
Overall, the county has 579 confirmed cases as of Aug. 12; 479 recoveries; and 40 deaths. A majority of the cases, 322, are in Payson; with 13 in Pine, eight in Star Valley; five in Tonto Basin; three in Young; and two in Strawberry.
Globe had 157 cases as of the Aug. 12 report; 43 in Miami; 13 in Claypool; five each in Hayden and Winkelman.
There were an additional three cases for which the county had no address.
