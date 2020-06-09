The Main Street Merchants Guild met this week to offer both a service to the community and an economic boost to Rim Country businesses over the Fourth of July holiday.
Usually, the Town of Payson hosts games and entertainment at Green Valley Park before the 9 p.m. Fourth of July show. This year, because of COVID-19, the town has canceled all games, entertainment and there will be no vendors at the park.
When the guild found out the town would hold its annual fireworks display, but provide no games or entertainment, leadership reached out to the town to see what was possible.
Mary Hanson, with the Oxbow Saloon, and the guild’s events committee, cooked up the idea of a pop-up fair complete with food, entertainment, arts and crafts on Main Street.
Now the committee needs help finding local vendors by June 12 who want to take part.
“The goal is to make all vendors local,” said Hanson.
Participating Main Street businesses will offer their property for vendors to set up booths. Vendors must follow fire codes and social distancing guidelines.
The Fourth of July fair will run for four days, starting Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 5.
The fair will start at noon every day, but individual businesses set the closing hours.
At the guild’s June 1 meeting, town officials said they supported the idea and offered suggestions.
Courtney Spawn, parks, recreation and tourism director, offered to help promote “a map of vendors.”
“We’re going to have a sub (menu) on the (town’s) website on other things to do that weekend,” she said, adding the fair to the lineup.
Spawn also offered to send the guild a list of the vendors that usually take part on the Fourth of July to match businesses to vendors.
Trever Fleetham, the town’s liaison with the guild, reminded the businesses that vendors must comply with safety guidelines, such as not impeding traffic or blocking sidewalks.
Vince Palandri, with Payson Fire, said he would inspect all vendors to make sure guidelines are followed. He suggested vendors keep their set-up simple to avoid fire code and accessibility issues and “if the canopy is over 450 feet, it needs a permit.”
“An electrical cord draped across something,” could prove a problem, said Palandri, as an example.
Business owners in attendance said they supported the fair idea but had concerns about parking and restrooms.
Staff said the town could provide no extra parking or shuttles to the high school parking lot.
Hanson said she will have extra port-a-potties on her property.
Since the Oxbow has outdoor space, Hanson plans to set up some local vendors there.
Minette Hart, the leader of the guild, reminded everyone, “this is a private thing.”
All vendors must have liability insurance, or it is the businesses’ responsibility.
The town is not sponsoring the event.
