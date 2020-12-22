Kylee Carnes is one of those volleyball players who rarely leaves the court.
Why should she?
She can do anything from setting up hitters to digging up spikes and serves, to serving up aces to smacking down kills and blocking.
And more than that, she’s a team leader. She always has been on pretty much every team she’s played on since taking up the sport in the third grade.
COVID-19 prevented South Mountain Community College volleyball coach Melissa Hess from scouting Carnes like she normally would.
But she saw enough in catching one Payson game this season to want her to join the Cougars.
On Friday, Payson High held a ceremony for her to sign a Letter of Intent to accept a full scholarship to continue her volleyball career at SMCC.
“I got to watch her play in person back in October in one of Payson’s matches,” said Hess, who attended the ceremony.
“As soon as we saw her just warming up (we saw that) she has a great energy, she has great ball control and she’s a kid that can play any position we need her to.
“She shows great leadership qualities, and she seems coachable.
“And one of the things we haven’t even done with her is a tryout or anything like that but just speaking with her and the way that she carries herself, she’s really mature and coachable and those are the kids we’re trying to get into our program.”
Carnes prides herself on being a player who helps the team in several ways.
She comes from an athletic family, which has given her inspiration, motivation and an understanding of the importance of being a team player.
She’s the consummate teammate and the sort of player all coaches love to have on their roster.
“My favorite thing about being an all-around player is that you fit in anywhere the coach needs,” she said.
A member of the National Honor Society, Carnes was one of 12 players voted to the All-3A East Region First Team this season. She was also voted 3A East Defensive Player of the Year by coaches after leading the region in assists. She finished with 215 digs this season. Carnes also ranked fourth in the 3A East in service aces and blocking and seventh in kills and with a .202 hitting average.
Her dad, Brett, wrestled and played baseball at PHS and her mother, Kamae, played volleyball and softball for the Longhorns. Her older brother, Dailey, played baseball and her older sister, Kailey, played volleyball.
And she got to play volleyball with her younger sister, Rylee, this season. Rylee, a sophomore, also plays basketball and is on the track team.
“Getting to play with my little sister this season was one of my favorite things,” she said.
Kylee also competed on the track team her sophomore season and qualified for the state meet in the triple jump, long jump and on the 4x100 relay.
But the track team and all spring sports had their seasons cut short when COVID-19 shut down all sports this past spring.
So it thrilled her to finish her senior season of volleyball at Payson. She wasn’t sure that would happen because the virus delayed the start of the season.
“It was tough,” she said. “It’s just scary not knowing if my senior year was going to get shut down. So we were really fortunate.”
Her family was there in Wilson Dome for Friday’s small ceremony, which also included PHS Athletic Director Rich Ormand, former Payson volleyball coach Desirae Huff and current coach Shelli Creighton, who has also coached her with Club Payson since she joined that club as a third grader.
Creighton praised her leadership skills. She was a co-captain with Alex Hagan this season.
“During the summer, the girls couldn’t have off-season practice or tournaments, so Kylee and Alex organized open sand practices from 6-8 (a.m.) Monday through Thursday for the whole summer. She has really stepped up as a phenomenal leader.
“(SMCC) is so fortunate to receive an amazing volleyball player, but most of all an extraordinary young lady.”
She’s not sure if she’ll transfer to a university after two years at SMCC, but has thought about what kind of career she wants to pursue. She plans to major in business with an eye on a career as a child life specialist.
“I love working with kids and having a connection with them,” she said.
But she first wants to connect with her new teammates at SMCC.
