Hunter Lee and his Payson High classmates used to count on high school sports opportunities every year.
That’s before COVID-19 changed everything.
The AIA canceled spring sports in 2020, and delayed both fall and winter sports this school year. The AIA Executive Board actually voted 5-4 to cancel winter sports on Jan. 8 before reversing the decision four days later amid a public outcry.
“It made me realize that you can’t take anything for granted because it can all be taken away,” Lee said.
It was difficult to hear the cancellation announcement.
“I was devastated because basketball is a true passion for me,” Lee said. “I love the sport. I was just so happy that they reversed the decision and decided to let us play.”
Restrictions
But the reversal came with certain requirements, such as allowing only parents of home athletes in the stands.
And everyone in the gym must wear a mask at all times, including athletes.
“It sucks when you sweat a lot, but I really don’t mind because I get to play basketball,” Lee said of wearing a face covering during games.
“It does get difficult. Catching my breath is semi easy. I just pull my mask out so there’s air and I take a couple of deep breaths like on fouls or free throws.”
Track cut short
He’s happy his final prep basketball season didn’t end like his junior season on the track team when the AIA canceled all spring sports shortly after they started competition.
“It was super difficult,” he said. “Track is super fun, and it was beneficial to keep working out my legs to get faster and stronger to jump. I was going to go to state.”
He competes in the high jump, 400 meters and the 400 (4x100) relay.
He hopes his final track season takes place and he can close out his career in the state meet. He started it by helping the boys soccer team to the state tournament and its best season since 2014. He earned Second Team All-2A Central accolades for his play as a defender.
A positive outlook
But that can wait until the end of the basketball season.
The team has struggled to win since he’s been on the varsity and before. They’ve posted eight consecutive losing seasons.
So, Lee hopes for a better season this winter.
“My goal is to win more than we did last season and the previous season,” he said.
Lee earned All-3A East Second Team accolades last basketball season. He says he hopes to help the team come out with more victories by increasing his scoring and rebounding from last year.
He’s off to a good start highlighted by a 17-point, 10-rebound, 4-steal effort at Camp Verde in the team’s second game.
New coach brings hope
New head coach Rory Huff has changed things up with an old school approach centered on hard-nosed defense.
“Coach Huff is changing everything,” Lee said. “I’m excited because Coach Huff is old school and we need that. He knows what he’s talking about.”
He’s confident despite an 0-3 start in the 15-game season.
“We are just getting started,” he said. “We will get used to playing (together). We have a fairly young team. But we are fighters. I believe we can go far this season with each other and the coaching staff.”
Next level
He hopes to continue his basketball career at the next level. He’s applied to some colleges but hasn’t decided where to go. He’s considering either a career in sports marketing or as an athletic trainer.
He likes to rock hound and fish when he can find the time.
Lee is the senior class vice president for student government and the DECA treasurer.
