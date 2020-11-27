Runners lined up to race after all on Saturday morning.
After the Town of Payson announced on Friday that it was turning the next day’s annual Turkey Trot 5K into a virtual race, Rim Country CrossFit in Star Valley sent out word via social media that it would host a free 5-kilometer fun run and 1-mile walk.
So 30-plus runners/walkers converged on the parking lot of the business on SR 260 for the event.
Social media storm
Reactions to a photo of the start of the race posted on the Roundup’s Facebook page reflect the strong feelings on both sides of the argument for wearing masks and practicing physical distancing and those with a different view.
“Why are they not wearing masks?” asked one person. “If they truly cared about others, they would be wearing masks.”
“Who runs outside with a mask on; probably the same people alone in their car wearing a mask,” replied another.
“OK Payson here goes your COVID count,” wrote someone else. “Hope it was worth it. Happy Thanksgiving.”
“For those judging that they were not wearing masks, get over yourselves,” wrote someone. “Life has not ended and we will survive because we don’t have weakened immunity by living in a bubble.”
“We were hoping to visit a family member in Payson, but not with the anti-mask mentality we see,” said another. “Not bringing that home with us.”
“I’m so sick of people policing me, telling me to wear a mask,” someone said. “Mind your business! Do what you think is right and leave everyone else alone.”
“So Payson goes virtual to help stop the spread of the virus and Star Valley (it wasn’t actually a town-sanctioned event) then has the run with everyone next to each other and only a few wearing a mask,” wrote another. “Thanks for really caring about others. In case you do get the virus and spread it to others who get really sick or die I hope it makes you realize how you did not care.”
“They were outside and by each other shortly before we they left in waves,” replied someone. “No one ran together. Everyone ran at their own pace. Enjoying the fresh air and some much needed vitamin D. People are getting crazy.”
Mercer still champ
Aubrie Mercer was one of the runners who showed up. She’d hoped to claim her fourth consecutive Payson Turkey Trot 5K women’s championship before learning of the last-minute change of format, which called for entrants to run alone or in small groups of family or friends and report their times for a virtual race.
She finished first among all women and second overall.
There was some confusion, as might be expected with a course set up so quickly.
“I don’t really think (it was exactly 3.1 miles) because we did do the course wrong the first place because (the guide) did it wrong so we followed him because I didn’t know where I was going really and instead of thinking about racing or time I was more worried about the course,” Mercer said. “I’m so used to looking at the course or already knowing what the course looks like, so I think that caught me off guard.”
But she was happy to get a chance to run, as was everyone who took part in either the longer race or the 1-mile walk.
Mercer recently wrapped up her senior cross country season at Payson High School where she finished 24th in the state meet in 20:56.
“I’m pretty happy with it because at sectionals I (ran) 21:06 and I was determined to take it down into the 20 minutes and I did,” Mercer said.
They reported that Jed was the overall winner in just over 20 minutes. They also reported that among the youth, Lincoln Stonebrink finished first, Lincoln McDowell second and Braden Tenney third.
Mental health also important
“The RCCF Turkey Trot went great,” Rim Country CrossFit posted on its Facebook page.
“Had an amazing turnout and had a lot of fun. So many RCCF family came together to make it happen and it turned out great even last minute.
“COVID has had a lasting effect on more than physical health and what we do can help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!