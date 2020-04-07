Sports fans across the country are experiencing a loss like they’ve never known.
COVID-19 sidelined all professional, college and high school sports.
Now it’s even getting real for the kids who just want to get back on the diamond and hear the umpire yell, “play ball.”
But that’s not happening soon.
Whether it happens at all is the question.
We must keep waiting for the answer.
One-hundred and ninety Payson Little Leaguers like all other youth baseball and softball players across the country hope their season eventually begins.
But the pandemic led to Little League shutting down all practices and games and ceremonies, such as occur on opening day every year. That was to be April 4 in Payson. But that’s been postponed with no clear date for the season to begin, although May 11 is a target.
A Facebook post on the Payson Little League page from March 20 read: “Little League International has asked all leagues to postpone their opening day until May 11.”
That’s the earliest date. It all depends on the situation a few weeks down the road. It’s possible the entire season eventually gets canceled, although officials don’t want to make such a consequential call until they absolutely have to.
But time just could run out.
In a March 13 post, Payson Little League announced the cancellation of all practices and the plan to move Opening Day from April 4 to April 18.
Now the earliest they can begin play is Monday, May 11, if at all.
Nearly 200 Payson Little Leagers sure hope they’ll get back on the field as soon as possible.
