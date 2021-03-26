Rodeo and Payson go hand-in-hand.
The World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo is the biggest rodeo in Rim Country every August. It’s one of two Payson Pro Rodeo Committee rodeos, along with the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo every May.
The Arizona High School Rodeo Association holds at least one rodeo here every year and sometimes two with the state finals.
But that final rodeo has moved for now.
However, Payson officials have filled the void by bringing a new event to Payson Event Center with this weekend’s National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Rodeo at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Gates open at 5:30 on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $12, with children 5-and-under free.
Arizona is part of the NIRA’s Grand Canyon Region featuring colleges in Arizona and New Mexico. Participating schools include: the University of Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona University, Central Arizona College, Cochise College, New Mexico State and Mesalands CC.
Bringing the event to Payson took years of planning. Payson Event Center Coordinator Lauren Moore reached out to the NIRA’s Grand Canyon Region director to inquire on the possibility of bringing the event to Rim Country.
“I reached out to the Grand Canyon Region director and made those contacts and started that process because it is something we’ve never had,” Moore said. “We’ve had every other level, junior level through the pros and it’s a new event to bring to the community.
“It was supposed to be here last year, but COVID shut it down. We are expecting it to be an annual thing.
“We are really excited about the event. With COVID taking it down last year, it’s been an extra long planning (period) for this. I started planning this three and a half years ago, so it’s good to see it come to fruition.”
The first event at PEC since last October kicks off the 2021 PEC schedule.
“It really starts picking up in April when the weather gets a little more predictable,” Moore said of the PEC schedule. “We’re pretty much booked through the end of October.”
The event was originally scheduled to debut in Payson in April 2020. But the college rodeo season was shut down across the country a month earlier because of the pandemic and measures to minimize the spread.
This weekend’s event is the regional final rodeo for the NIRA Grand Canyon Region, with the top contestants qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo this summer in Casper, Wyo.
The regional final was scheduled for Socorro, N.M. but that facility remains closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“So, we are the regional site this year,” Moore said.
It’s the second event of the season, which kicked off with four days of rodeo in Casa Grande on March 11-14. Three more days of rodeo continue for the Grand Canyon Region hosted by Cochise College in Douglas on April 9-11.
Cochise College leads both the men’s and women’s team standings in the region, with New Mexico State a close second in both points races.
Visit CollegeRodeo.com for more information.
