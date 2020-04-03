Rain washed out the Gracie Lee Haught Classic.
The COVID-19 tsunami took care of the rest of the Payson High softball season and all other school sports across the state.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Monday that schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, prompting the Arizona Interscholastic Association to officially proclaim that all school sports are canceled for the rest of the season.
Student-athletes and coaches have been holding out hope that the seasons would resume at some point, capped by state championships.
That hope died this week.
And along with it, the seasons for all student-athletes at Arizona schools.
PHS and Rim Country Middle School athletic director Rich Ormand posted the following message to Payson athletes on his Facebook page.
“I can’t express how disappointed and frustrated I am for all of you, especially you seniors. I have known many of you since kindergarten and back when the last of you were my PE students at Frontier Elementary.
“I know you are all disappointed and frustrated over something none of us can control. This was my first senior class since taking over as AD four years ago, and we saw a tremendous amount of growth and success. My heart is with each and every one of you.”
We’ll never know what might have been. But here’s a glance at what was lost for Payson’s four varsity teams.
Baseball
With nine seniors on the roster, the baseball Longhorns stood a great chance to make a strong challenge for a third outright 3A East Region championship in the last four years and an eighth state tournament berth in Brian Young’s eight seasons as head coach.
Among the top storylines would have been two-sport standout Jesse Conway wrapping up his prep career after starring on the football field, as well.
The speedy and powerful pitcher-outfielder Conway boasts the talent to play either sport at the next level. And he may draw the attention of a team in the MLB June draft.
The Longhorns played just one home game and five games overall.
“I’m flat out devastated,” wrote Young on the team’s Facebook page. “I look forward to being on the field with you every afternoon, going on bus rides, seeing you overcome struggles, grow in life and baseball, and go to battle in every game with you.
“It’s just not fair that you didn’t get to have your season as you did nothing to cause this, but there is a life lesson that, like an umpire’s call, sometimes things just don’t go the way we want. Also sometimes we lay down a sacrifice bunt to put someone else in a better situation, as our communities’ health is more important than the game we love.”
He said it’s the seniors he feels for the most.
“My heart hurts the worst for you,” he wrote. “You have worked so hard for four years and won’t get to represent your school, family or self on Senior Night, in the state playoffs, or throughout the season.
“You are an incredible group of young men that I am proud of and privileged to learn so much from. You will be leaders in our communities, workplaces, churches, and families. You have made a mark on this program that will never be forgotten and you will leave it better than when you started. I will miss you all so much.”
He said he hopes to honor this year’s seniors before the first home game of the 2021 season.
The seniors are Conway, Dalton Harold, Hunter Harold, Elijah Lee, Brian Olthoff, Tyler Parker, Wade Parton, River Phillips and Josh Wright.
Softball
The softball team had the talent to extend its streak of qualifying for the postseason to 11 years, as well as compete for a title in the competitive 3A East.
The Longhorns were 6-2 in the eight games they managed to play. They were 3-0 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings.
Raci Miranda didn’t allow an earned run and threw a no-hitter and a five-inning perfect game in those three contests.
The junior looked poised for another standout season in the circle and at the plate after a dominant sophomore campaign that came on the heels of standout freshman campaign at the plate.
But she’ll have another year in the purple and gold.
Chanci Landress, Julia Sisson, Abby Kiekintveld, Kara Percell and Hannah Tomerlin won’t.
Landress, the Longhorns slugging catcher, will continue her career at Phoenix Community College. She teamed with Miranda and Sisson to form a potent top-third of the batting order once again.
We’ll never know if this is the team that would have finally claimed the elusive state championship missing from this program’s resumé.
“Our heart goes out to all of our players for the loss of the season, but mostly our seniors,” said softball coach Curtis Johnson.
“This season was shaping up to be one of the best ever. We made a lot of adjustments in the offseason and the team was coming together. We felt we had a legitimate shot at state again.”
Track and field
The track and field team competed in scoring meets. And they did well in both as teams with many individual highlights.
The team featured lots of potential. And coach Jonathan Ball expressed his feelings early on in the shutdown.
“I feel it’s necessary but awful at the same time, especially for the seniors,” he said. “We had some seniors work really hard in the off season and to think that this season might be taken away from them is just utterly heartbreaking. I feel terrible for all of them.
“One frustrating aspect of this shutdown is that every year it seems we have seniors that end up competing in college because they have solid senior seasons. You just can’t tell how this thing is going to affect that.”
Golf
The Longhorns golf team managed to get in just two matches but it was enough to show the young team had potential.
The Longhorns won their first five-team match at Snowflake and finished second a week later in a return trip to Snowflake, shaving two strokes off their winning score from the previous week.
Junior Colton Justice tied for medalist honors in the first match and placed high in the second match. He’ll look to work on his game as an individual before his senor season next spring.
But this is it for seniors Cyle Moss and Katie Sexton.
“It’s unfortunate but these decisions are in the best interest of keeping our students and athletes safe,” was first-year head coach Miguel Galindo’s comment early in the shutdown.
