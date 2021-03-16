The Arizona Department of Transportation is making it easier to renew your vehicle registration or driver’s license.
Renewing a standard Arizona driver license or a commercial driver license can now be completed with a few clicks on a website.
And Arizonans can now renew their vehicle registration while shopping at Walmart.
License renewalAs Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order on deferring standard driver license expiration dates ended on Feb. 28, the ADOT Motor Vehicle Division is giving many Arizonans the ability to renew their driver license online. Previously, renewals could only be processed during an office visit.
“Most Arizonans with a standard driver license must renew their license when they turn 65 years of age and every five years thereafter,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski. “During the pandemic, ADOT wants to continue Gov. Ducey’s efforts to help protect our most vulnerable and we’re pleased to be able to offer a contactless renewal option so people can continue making healthy choices.”
An in-office visit will be required to renew a standard Arizona driver license if an individual’s photo of record was taken more than 12 years prior to renewal, but most Arizonans can renew their driver license without visiting an MVD office. Driver license-holders can log-in to their account at AZMVDNow.gov to see their eligibility for online renewal.
To renew a CDL online at AZMVDNow.gov, an individual’s address must remain the same, a valid primary document is on file with MVD and their current credential must be in good standing. CDL holders with a hazmat endorsement will not be able to renew their license online.
When it comes time to renew a driver’s license, follow these steps to renew online.
• Go to AZMVDNow.gov and sign-in to your account. If you need to activate your account — everyone with an Arizona driver license has an account — follow those steps.
• After logging in, select “Renew Now” in the “My Credential” section and follow the instructions.
• Allow about 15 days for processing and mail delivery of your new driver license.
Vehicle registrationThrough CheckFreePay® from Fiserv, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has made it possible for customers to renew vehicle registration with cash or debit at Walmart stores.
“We’re committed to giving customers convenient options to complete their business with MVD,” said Eric Jorgensen, MVD director. “Being able to renew vehicle registration during a trip to Walmart, as well as other grocery and convenience stores, is one more example of our promise to get Arizonans out of line and safely on the road.”
Customers can renew their vehicle registration at the Walmart Money Center. The last two numbers of their vehicle’s VIN and record number need to be provided and can be found in the registration renewal mailer or email sent to customers. Upon paying, the registration will update instantly in MVD’s system and customers will receive their renewal tab in the mail.
Visit CheckFreePay.com to search for Arizona Department of Transportation and find a Walmart location near you. A convenience fee of $3 applies to each transaction.
MVD customers can continue to renew vehicle registrations online at AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com, or visit an Authorized Third Party office.
